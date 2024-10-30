A Carol for Two: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Broadway dreams turn into even more magic in A Carol for Two, one of the many Hallmark Christmas movies debuting during the Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

A Carol for Two premieres during the third week of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration with Our Holiday Story and Holiday Mismatch, and My Sweet Austrian Holiday on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about A Carol for Two.

A Carol for Two premieres Friday, November 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies sooner rather than later you'll need access to the channel.

A Carol for Two premise

Here's the synopsis of A Carol for Two from Hallmark Channel:

"After moving to New York to make it on Broadway, Violette Wagner gets a job at Fiore’s, a legendary theater district diner run by Violette’s late mother’s best friend, famous for its singing wait staff, who bide their time there, while awaiting that big break. Luck seems to be on her side when she gets a coveted slot, singing during Fiore’s annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by a who’s who of the theatre world. But her big opportunity turns out to be a duet with Alex, who has been less than welcoming, and believes she was only given the job because the owner of Fiore’s is a family friend. They're stuck with each other, though, since people have been plucked out of that show and put right on Broadway. As they rehearse together, Alex’s cousin, Brad, takes an interest in Violette, and they begin dating but, unbeknownst to her, Alex has been feeding Brad information about her, Cyrano-style, to win her over. However, when Alex begins developing feelings for her as well, a love triangle ensues, and things come to a head when their deception is uncovered, which, in turn, threatens Violette and Alex’s big opportunity."

A Carol for Two cast

A Carol for Two features Gianna Claire Mason (A Holiday Spectacular) as Violette, Jordan Litz (Broadway's Wicked) as Alex and Charlotte d'Ambrosie (Galyntine) as Violette's mother's best friend.

A Carol for Two trailer

Get ready for A Carol for Two with a look at the sneak peek and preview below.

