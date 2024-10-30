My Sweet Austrian Holiday: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie
A sweet victory could help save a chocolatier's shop.
A chocolatier needs to win a big award to keep developers from taking over her grandparents' shop in Vienna. That's the story in My Sweet Austrian Holiday coming to Hallmark Mystery. It's one of the many new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this holiday season.
My Sweet Austrian Holiday premieres during the third week of the Hallmark holiday movie season. You can also catch A Carol for Two, Our Holiday Story and Holiday Mismatch premiering on Hallmark Channel.
Here's everything we know about My Sweet Austrian Holiday.
My Sweet Austrian Holiday release date
My Sweet Austrian Holiday premieres Thursday, October 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they're released, you'll need access to the channels.
My Sweet Austrian Holiday premise
Here's the synopsis of My Sweet Austrian Holiday from Hallmark Mystery:
"Charlotte is an American who has lived in Viena since inheriting a chocolate shop from her grandparents two years ago. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to grow the business into a successful enterprise. Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year and Charlotte has been selected as one of the finalists for Vienna’s chocolatier of the year. Taking home the prize could provide some much-needed money to fend off a large developer from taking over her grandparents’ shop. Charlotte soon meets and befriends Henry, and they bond over their shared affinity for quality chocolate. But a surprising twist of fate just might end their newfound relationship on a bittersweet note."
My Sweet Austrian Holiday cast
My Sweet Austrian Holiday features Brittany Bristow (Rising Suns) as Charlotte and Will Kemp (Reign) as Henry.
Bristow and Kemp are both well-known around the Hallmark family.
Bristow is known for her Hallmark roles in projects like Love, Romance & Chocolate, A Safari Romance and Love on the Right Course.
Kemp has appeared in several beloved movies like Paging Mr. Darcy, A Not So Royal Christmas, Jolly Good Christmas and The Christmas Waltz.
My Sweet Austrian Holiday trailer
If you're as eager to see what happens in My Sweet Austrian Holiday as we are, check out the preview and sneak peek below!
