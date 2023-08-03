A Safari Romance: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Hallmark movie

The Hallmark Channel Summer Nights 2023 programming event continues with A Safari Romance starring Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby) and Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date). Here's everything we know about the latest Hallmark Channel original movie.

A Safari Romance premieres Saturday, August 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. This is just one of the movies that is part of the network's Summer Night's program, which also includes Making Waves.

As of this writing there's no release date for the UK.

A Safari Romance plot

Here's the official plot of A Safari Romance from Hallmark Channel:

"Megan is a research scientist living her dream in South Africa pursuing a Ph.D. in Ethology, while working as a ranger on a nature reserve. When Tim, an American theme park designer, arrives to capture footage for an immersive, safari-themed attraction, Megan serves as his guide. As they explore the savanna and observe giraffes, elephants and lions in their natural habitats, they open up to each other about their dreams and begin to grow close. Things are going well until Amy, a woman from Tim's past, arrives to take over the project. Amy's reckless disregard for rules puts Megan's job at risk and threatens Megan and Tim's budding romance. Megan, knowing that Tim will soon return home, is also wary of giving her heart to someone who lives half a world away — but she may find that love is an adventure worth taking."

A Safari Romance cast

Andrew Walker is a Hallmark Channel mainstay with over 20 Hallmark movies to his name. Some of his most popular movies include A Dream of Christmas, Bottled with Love, My Christmas Family Tree and the hit 2022 holiday film Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Brittany Bristow started acting at a young age, appearing in feature films like Perfect Pie and Blizzard. In addition to her roles in TV and film, she's also the host of National Geographic's Wildlife Quest.

A Safari Romance also stars Simoné Pretorius (Hotel), Samke Makhoba (Surviving Gaza), Maxx Monticoe (Happiness Ever After) and Nthati Moshesh (Human Cargo).

A Safari Romance trailer

Take a look at the preview of A Safari Romance below:

How to watch A Safari Romance

A Safari Romance airs exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch A Safari Romance on the streaming platform.