Making Waves: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel summer movie

As soon as Christmas in July is over on Hallmark Channel it's time to return to summer fun and Making Waves is the quintessential summer movie.

The Hallmark Channel original movie features Holland Roden (Teen Wolf: The Movie) and Corey Cott (Newsies) in a story about second chances for love.

Here's everything we know about Making Waves.

Making Waves premieres Saturday, August 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's currently no release date available for UK viewers.

Making Waves cast

Holland Roden stars as Amelia in Making Waves. She starred in 2022's Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas for Hallmark Channel, and is also known for roles in Mayans M.C., Channel Zero and MacGyver.

Corey Cott plays Will in Making Waves. Some of his recent roles include appearances in The Equalizer, Chicago Med, Law & Order, The Good Fight and Evil.

Take a look at the rest of the cast below:

Tegan Moss (The Good Doctor) as Sam

Stephen Miers (Riverdale) as Manuel

Marci T House (Godzilla) as Lydia

Brent Stait (Andromeda) as Uncle Ted

Donald Sales (The Adam Project) as RJ

Making Waves plot

Here's the plot of Making Waves from Hallmark Channel:

"Amelia (Roden) is a music executive who goes to a festival to beat out the competition for an elusive new band and discovers that the group is fronted by Will (Cott), her childhood summer sweetheart. Over the course of the week, as Amelia tries to convince Will that her company is the better choice for his musical vision, she realizes there might be a conflict of interest… her feelings for him."

Making Waves trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Making Waves below:

How to watch Making Waves

Making Waves is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Making Waves or any other recent movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.