Trivia at St. Nick's: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Locals and school faculty gather when the students leave for break in Trivia at St. Nick's, part of the Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Trivia at St. Nick's is one of a trio of Hallmark Christmas movies premiering the weekend of November 8-10 on Hallmark Channel, including Santa Tell Me and 'Tis the Season to Be Irish. There's also Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Plus and Five Gold Rings on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Trivia at St. Nick's.

Trivia Night at St. Nick's premieres Friday, November 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. We don't have a premiere date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies sooner rather than later you'll need access to the channel.

Trivia at St. Nick's premise

Here's the official synopsis of Trivia at St. Nick's from Hallmark Channel:

"When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year — the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste, a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max, the football team’s new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown — though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game."

Trivia at St. Nick's cast

Trivia at St. Nick's features a Pretty Little Liars reunion for stars Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty. In the movie, Sursok (Neighbors) plays Celeste and and Daugherty (Fifty Shades Freed) plays Max.

Trivia at St. Nick's trailer

Get a taste of what's coming in Trivia at St. Nick's with the following preview and a sneak peek at a scene from the movie.

Preview - Trivia at St. Nick's - Starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty - YouTube Watch On