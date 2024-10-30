Holiday Mismatch: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

When two rivals discover that their kids matched on a dating site, they go out of their way to make sure they "unmatch" in Holiday Mismatch, another Hallmark Christmas movie debuting during Countdown to Christmas 2024 on Hallmark Channel.

Holiday Mismatch premieres during the third week of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2024 celebration with A Carol for Two and Our Holiday Story, and My Sweet Austrian Holiday on Hallmark Mystery.

Here's everything we know about Holiday Mismatch.

Holiday Mismatch premieres Sunday, November 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies sooner rather than later you'll need access to the channel.

Holiday Mismatch premise

Here's the official synopsis of Holiday Mismatch from Hallmark Channel:

"When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas."

Holiday Mismatch cast

Holiday Mismatch features Sabrina the Teenage Witch alums Caroline Rhea as Kath and Beth Broderick as Barbara.

Holiday Mismatch trailer

Get ready for Holiday Mismatch by taking a look at the trailer below.