Five Gold Rings: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

When an artist returns home for the holidays, she discovers that her grandmother has a quest for her in Five Gold Rings coming to Hallmark Mystery as part of their Miracles of Christmas celebration.

Five Gold Rings is one of several Hallmark Christmas movies premiering this weekend. There's also Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Plus and a trio of new movies on Hallmark Channel: Trivia at St. Nick's, Santa Tell Me and 'Tis the Season to Be Irish.

Here's everything we know about Five Gold Rings.

Five Gold Rings premieres Thursday, November 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription. You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Five Gold Rings premise

Here's the official synopsis of Five Gold Rings from Hallmark Mystery:

"When New York City painter Audrey Moss returns to her small Minnesota hometown for the holidays, she’s met with an unexpected quest from her beloved late grandmother: find the owners of five mysterious gold rings and return them to their rightful homes before Christmas morning, only nine days away. In her bequeathment, Grandma also urges Audrey to team up with local private investigator and childhood friend, Finn O’Sullivan. From gingerbread house building to the annual Giving Gala, these two begin to bond over more than just their quest. As Audrey and Finn unravel the mystery of the missing rings’ owners, they discover there is more to their relationship than they ever expected to find."

Five Gold Rings cast

Five Gold Rings features Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) as Audrey Moss and Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant) as Finn O'Sullivan.

Five Gold Rings trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Five Gold Rings below.

Sneak Peek - Five Gold Rings - Starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk - YouTube Watch On