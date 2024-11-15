Christmas with the Singhs: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman discovers that her first Christmas as an engaged couple leads to unexpected surprises and revelations in Christmas with the Singhs, part of Countdown to Christmas 2024 on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about Christmas with the Singhs.

Christmas with the Singhs premieres Friday, November 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Christmas with the Singhs premise

Here's the synopsis of Christmas with the Singhs from Hallmark Channel:

"For Asha Singh, Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she’s stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake, her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn’t exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn’t be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs."

Christmas with the Singhs cast

Christmas with the Singhs features Anuja Joshi (The Resident) as Asha Singh and Ben Hollingsworth (Virgin River) as Jake.

Christmas with the Singhs trailer

Take a look at the preview of Christmas with the Singhs below.