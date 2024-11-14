A Reason for the Season: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman's trust fund comes with a very important condition in A Reason for the Season, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie coming to Hallmark Mystery.

Hallmark Mystery's A Reason for the Season premieres during a weekend full of Christmas movies across the Hallmark family of networks. Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince premieres on Hallmark Plus while Christmas with the Singhs, Jingle Bell Run and Confessions of a Christmas Letter debut on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about A Reason for the Season.

A Reason for the Season premieres Thursday, November 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

A Reason for the Season plot

Here's the official synopsis of A Reason for the Season from Hallmark Mystery:

"In order to earn her trust fund, Evie is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle, a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempts to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can’t resist falling for each other's charms as they ramp up their gift giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?"

A Reason for the Season cast

A Reason for the Season features Taylor Cole (The Originals) as Evie and Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart) as Kyle.

A Reason for the Season trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of A Reason for the Season directly below.

Sneak Peek - A Reason for the Season - Starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry - YouTube Watch On