Confessions of a Christmas Letter: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman hires a struggling novelist to help write her family's Christmas letter for a local competition in Confessions of a Christmas Letter, part of Countdown to Christmas 2024 on Hallmark Channel.

Confessions of a Christmas Letter premieres Sunday, November 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date in the UK as of this writing but as soon as we have more details we'll have them for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Confessions of a Christmas Letter premise

Here's the official synopsis of Confessions of a Christmas Letter from Hallmark Channel:

"Settie Rose, a quirky family matriarch, enters her town’s annual holiday letter-writing contest but needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan to craft the perfect letter. When a mixup leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie’s daughter Lily, the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade. As Juan bonds with the Roses and overcomes his writer’s block, Settie learns that embracing her imperfect family is what truly makes her story special."

Confessions of a Christmas Letter cast

Confessions of a Christmas Letter features The Office's Angela Kinsey as Settie Rose, Alec Santos (Sight Unseen) as Juan and Lillian Doucet- Roche (The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening) as Lily. The movie also features a cameo from The Office's Brian Baumgartner.

Confessions of a Christmas Letter trailer

Check out the preview and sneak peek of Confessions of a Christmas Letter below.

