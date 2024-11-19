To Have and to Holiday: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Madeleine Arthur and Robert Bazzocchi in To Have and to Holiday

When a couple gets engaged, the bride-to-be's father has some ideas in mind to make sure they're ready for marriage in To Have and to Holiday. Here's everything we know about the Countdown to Christmas 2024 movie on Hallmark Channel.

To Have and to Holiday premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the Nov. 21-24 weekend. You can watch Christmas on Call and Three Wiser Men and a Boy on Hallmark Channel, A Novel Noel on Hallmark Mystery and Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny on Hallmark Plus.

Here's everything we know about To Have and to Holiday.

To Have and to Holiday premieres Sunday, November 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date in the UK as of this writing but as soon as we have more details we'll have them for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

To Have and to Holiday premise

Here's the official synopsis of To Have and to Holiday from Hallmark Channel:

"When Celeste gets engaged to Jason after just a few months of dating, her father and the couple’s would be officiant, Pastor Mark, insists on putting them through a prewedding 'bootcamp' filled with Christmas-themed challenges. As the couple grows stronger through the festive activities, Celeste considers following her dreams in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Pastor Mark learns to trust his daughter’s choices, leading to a heartwarming holiday season for the whole family."

To Have and to Holiday cast

To Have and to Holiday features Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Celeste, Robert Bazzocchi (Gen V) as Jason and Eric Close (Nashville) as Pastor Mark.

To Have and to Holiday trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of To Have and the Holiday below.

Preview - To Have and To Holiday - Starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close - YouTube Watch On