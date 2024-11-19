Christmas on Call: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

Two First Responders try to juggle their busy schedules between work and the holidays in Christmas on Call, part of Countdown to Christmas 2024 on Hallmark Channel.

Christmas on Call premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the Nov. 21-24 weekend. You can watch Christmas on Call, Three Wiser Men and a Boy and To Have and To Holiday on Hallmark Channel, A Novel Noel on Hallmark Mystery and Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny on Hallmark Plus.

Here's everything we know about Christmas on Call.

Christmas on Call premieres Friday, November 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers at this time but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Christmas on Call premise

Here's the official synopsis of Christmas on Call from Hallmark Channel:

"In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it’s clear that they’re starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy."

Christmas on Call cast

Christmas on Call features Sara Canning (Holiday Road) as Hannah and Ser'Darius Blain (Will Trent) as Wes. The movie also features a cameo from Donna Kelce.

Christmas on Call trailer

Check out the sneak peek and preview of Christmas on Call below.

Sneak Peek - Christmas on Call - Starring Sara Canning and Ser'Darius Blain - YouTube Watch On