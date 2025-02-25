The Royal We: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel is celebrating royal romances all month long with March Royal Movies. Kicking off the excitement is The Royal We, the story of a a second-born royal who is thrust into the spotlight after her older sister elopes with the love of her life, leaving her to marry the prince instead.

March Royal Movies is a celebration of the royal romances we love. There will be three all-new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this month including The Royal We, Royal-ish and The Reluctant Royal.

Here's everything we know about The Royal We.

The Royal We premieres Saturday, March 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't know when the movie will reach UK viewers but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

The Royal We premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Royal We from Hallmark Channel: "When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince."

The Royal We cast

The Royal We features Mallory Jansen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Galavant) as Princess Bea and Charlie Carrick (Deep Water, Cobra) as the prince.

The Royal We trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Royal We below.

