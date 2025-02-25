The Royal We: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
A woman must honor her royal duties after her sister elopes.
Hallmark Channel is celebrating royal romances all month long with March Royal Movies. Kicking off the excitement is The Royal We, the story of a a second-born royal who is thrust into the spotlight after her older sister elopes with the love of her life, leaving her to marry the prince instead.
March Royal Movies is a celebration of the royal romances we love. There will be three all-new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this month including The Royal We, Royal-ish and The Reluctant Royal.
Here's everything we know about The Royal We.
The Royal We release date
The Royal We premieres Saturday, March 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't know when the movie will reach UK viewers but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
The Royal We premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Royal We from Hallmark Channel: "When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince."
The Royal We cast
The Royal We features Mallory Jansen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Galavant) as Princess Bea and Charlie Carrick (Deep Water, Cobra) as the prince.
The Royal We trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of The Royal We below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix adds terrifying thriller featuring Longlegs star — and it's 88% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix adds 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated indie romance movie starring Uzo Aduba — it's one I think subscribers should cue up immediately