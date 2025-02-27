The Reluctant Royal: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Andrew Walker and Emilie De Ravin star in this charming Hallmark Channel rom-com.
Hallmark Channel is celebrating royal romances all March long with Royal Weekends 2025. Hallmark fan favorite Andrew Walker stars in The Reluctant Royal, the story of a mechanic who discovers that he has royal ties, which leads him to meet an alluring royal advisor (Lost alum Emilie De Ravin).
Royal Weekends 2025 features the royal romances we love. In addition to several favorites from the past, there will be three all-new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this month including The Reluctant Royal, Royal-ish, The Royal We.
Here's everything we know about The Reluctant Royal.
The Reluctant Royal release date
The Reluctant Royal premieres Saturday, March 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
The Reluctant Royal premise
Here's the official synopsis of The Reluctant Royal from Hallmark Channel: "Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence. Starring Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin."
The Reluctant Royal cast
The Reluctant Royal features Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby, Love on Ice) as Johnny and Emilie De Ravin (Lost, Once Upon a Time) as Prudence.
The Reluctant Royal trailer
There's no preview or sneak peek for The Reluctant Royal yet, but as soon as one shows up, we'll have it for you right here. In the meantime, you can watch a preview for Royal Weekends below.
