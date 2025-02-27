The Reluctant Royal: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Hallmark Channel is celebrating royal romances all March long with Royal Weekends 2025. Hallmark fan favorite Andrew Walker stars in The Reluctant Royal, the story of a mechanic who discovers that he has royal ties, which leads him to meet an alluring royal advisor (Lost alum Emilie De Ravin).

Royal Weekends 2025 features the royal romances we love. In addition to several favorites from the past, there will be three all-new movies coming to Hallmark Channel this month including The Reluctant Royal, Royal-ish, The Royal We.

Here's everything we know about The Reluctant Royal.

The Reluctant Royal premieres Saturday, March 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

The Reluctant Royal premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Reluctant Royal from Hallmark Channel: "Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence. Starring Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin."

The Reluctant Royal cast

The Reluctant Royal features Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby, Love on Ice) as Johnny and Emilie De Ravin (Lost, Once Upon a Time) as Prudence.

The Reluctant Royal trailer

