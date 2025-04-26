Lifetime's new thriller Fame: A Temptations Story debuts tonight

Following the success of the network's Seven Deadly Sins films, Lifetime has kicked off another thrilling film franchise, this time based on different types of temptation—and tonight's installment focuses on fame.

Debuting at 8pm Eastern Time on Saturday, April 26, Fame: A Temptations Story is the second film of the Temptations movie franchise, following last weekend's premiere of Desire: A Temptations Story. Fame features real-life singers Keri Hilson and Keshia Chanté as sister-singing duo Cherish and Roxy Jordan, whose sibling rivalry is upended during a jewel heist.

“To the outside world, the Jordan sisters, Cherish (Keri Hilson) and Roxy (Keshia Chanté) are the hottest singing duo on the charts … but behind closed doors, sibling rivalry runs deep," reads the movie's official synopsis, per Lifetime. “After returning to their hotel one night, the sisters’ penthouse is the target of a frightening jewel heist. Investigators believe the robbery was an inside job and rumors spread that Roxy secretly planned and staged the crime. Will the sisters put aside their lust for the spotlight … or will they let their temptation for fame tear them apart for good?"

Along with Keri Hilson and Keshia Chanté, the Fame cast also includes Romeo Miller, Ecstasia Sanders, Nathan Witte, Veronica Long, Reese Alexander and Sophie Carriere. Robert Adetuyi is in the director's seat — he will also helm the Fame follow-up — with a script written by Andrea Shawcross.

To tune into the premiere of Fame: A Temptations Story tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Fame: A Temptations Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, April 27.

Sneak Peek | Fame: A Temptations Story | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Fame: A Temptations Story before tuning into Lifetime's new thriller tonight at 8pm.