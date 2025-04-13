Lifetime's latest thriller Sins of the Bride premieres tonight

Plenty of movies have tackled the "runaway bride" phenomenon but what happens when the groom doesn't show up on his wedding day? Such is the plot of Lifetime's Sins of the Bride, a new romantic thriller that premieres tonight, April 13 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Helmed by director Sara Lohman (Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, Secrets in the Woods), Sins of the Bride centers on an unexpected series of events during a couple's wedding day, which upends the relationships of all parties involved.

"When her fiancé Jack fails to show up on their wedding day, Cassie looks for comfort in the best man and former roommate, Greg. Moments after their intimate encounter, Cassie learns that Jack has turned up in the hospital after a bad accident," reads the movie's official synopsis, per Lifetime. "Cassie is torn when Greg moves in to help with Jack’s recovery, but their infidelity is far from her biggest problem: Greg has made his way back into their home and has no plans to leave ever again."

Leading the Sins of the Bride cast are actors Kyle Kankonde (Kiss of Death, Midnight Hustle) as our bride Cassie Tate, Titus Makin Jr. (The Rookie, The Path) as the groom Jack Benson and Charlie N. Townsend (The Night They Came Home, Pool Boy Nightmare) as the best man Greg Harmon. Elsewhere in the ensemble of the 90-minute drama are Anissa Felix as Ariel, Donna Winfield as Willa, Dara Woo as Sylvia, Taylor Vale as Mac and Sal Rendino as Officer Jackson.

To tune into the premiere of Sins of the Bride tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Sins of the Bride will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, April 13.

Sins of the Bride | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Sins of the Bride before tuning into the new thriller tonight on Lifetime.