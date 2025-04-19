Lifetime's new romantic thriller Desire: A Temptations Story debuts tonight

Following the success of the network's Seven Deadly Sins films, Lifetime is kicking off another thrilling film franchise, kicking off with the premiere of Desire: A Temptations Story tonight.

Debuting at 8pm Eastern Time on Saturday, April 19, Desire: A Temptations Story will serve as the first film of the Temptations movie franchise, with each installment focusing on a different aspect of temptation. (Film two will focus on fame, for example.) Desire centers on a TV talk show host who gets swept up by a new love after suffering a tragic loss — however, her new beau has a mysterious and concerning past.

"Inspirational talk show host Kendra (Tasha Smith) who is at the top of her game when she faces the tragic loss of her mother. At the urging of her team, Kendra takes time off to heal her soul and while on vacation, Kendra meets the man of her dreams, Malcolm (Adrian Holmes)," reads the official movie synopsis, per Lifetime. "Taken by his charm and good looks, Kendra gives into her desires and becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance and spontaneously marries Malcolm. Once the newlyweds return home, truths about Malcolm’s past start to come to light and he leads Kendra down a dangerous path."

Along with Tasha Smith (Survival of the Thickest, Twinless) and Adrian Holmes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Bel-Air), the Desire cast also includes Jamall Johnson, Millan Tesfazgi, Miranda Edwards, Everick Golding, Requell Jodeah and Diana Pavlovská. Robert Adetuyi is in the director's seat — he will also helm the Fame follow-up — with a script written by Kate Green.

To tune into the premiere of Desire: A Temptations Story tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Desire: A Temptations Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, April 20.

Fame: A Temptations Story will follow next Saturday, April 26 at 8pm ET. The film features real-life singers Keri Hilson and Keshia Chanté as sister-singing duo Cherish and Roxy, whose rivalry is upended during a jewel heist.

Official Trailer | Desire: A Temptations Story | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Desire: A Temptations Story before tuning into Lifetime's new thriller tonight at 8pm.