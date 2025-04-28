The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Hope's confused, broken heart?

Hope has a long history of trouble in her relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s not alone, clearly, because her mother is in the middle of yet another relationship dilemma at the moment, too. But things are about to get very muddled for Hope once Liam gets involved.

At the moment, we know two things: Hope (Annika Noelle) is trying to sort out her love life and Liam (Scott Clifton) is, for all intents and purposes, dying. She doesn’t know he’s dying and he doesn’t know she’s been thinking about their failed marriage and how she misses their time together.

In the spoilers for the week of April 28 , we see that Liam is about to shock Hope by suggesting that she get back together with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). It’s a strange twist, because Liam was trying to win Hope back just as she was getting into her relationship with Carter. But now that he’s dying, he is trying to help the people in his life find happiness before he dies.

So now we have Hope trying to get back together with Liam, and Liam trying to get Hope to give Carter another chance. Oh, and it looks like Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) might be trying to kiss Carter again this week and Katie (Heather Tom) sees it, which means there will be some drama there as Katie sorts out Daphne’s true reason for being at Forrester Creations.

When it comes to Hope, though, she’s still feeling betrayed by Carter and she doesn’t think she can look past him giving the company back to the Forresters after all they did to change things. Given that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is pushing for Hope to reunite with Liam, too, it seems like her mind is all but made up.

Once Hope makes a move, however, she’ll be met with Liam trying to convince her that she’s better off with Carter. For some strange reason he doesn’t want to tell the mother of his other daughter that he’s dying, and somehow telling Hope that she should be with Carter is part of his grand plan to go out on a positive note and minimize the pain his loved ones will feel.

In Hope’s case, though, Liam’s rejection will likely lead to more heartache and more confusion. Now that she realizes what she had in her marriage, she wants it back. And with Liam unwilling to explain what’s really going on, Hope is in for a very tumultuous time trying to sort out her feelings for him while rethinking her status with Carter.

