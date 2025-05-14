The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope sees through Liam's plan?

Now that Hope knows what’s going on with Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful, will the news keep her from reuniting with Carter?

Liam (Scott Clifton) has been trying to get Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) back together. It was part of his plan as he said goodbye to everyone; by reuniting the estranged couple, he thought he’d be doing Hope a favor to help cushion the blow of his loss.

When Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Hope what’s really going on with Liam, and that there’s no hope for a cure for his brain tumor, Hope put the pieces together about his push to have her get back together with Carter even though she’d been considering getting back together with Liam — with Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) full support.

Now that the truth is out there, it’s hard to imagine Hope is going to follow Liam’s wishes on that front. She knows what he’s trying to do, and we think she’s going to spend all of her time and energy trying to help him. Hope and Steffy want a miracle; Steffy has been sitting with this information long enough to understand that the outlook is bleak, but Hope is just learning about it and is ready to do whatever it takes to find another way forward to save Liam’s life.

Liam made a comment recently that Hope prefers being in a relationship, but in this case, her desire to find a way to save him is going to be her entire focus. There’s no way Hope can divide her time between Carter and Liam right now. She is going to be with Liam as much as possible.

Now, we know, based on the spoilers for the week, that Carter isn’t ready to give up on his relationship with Hope. Since he has no idea what’s going on with Liam, he won’t understand why Hope has suddenly pumped the brakes on their reconciliation, and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) will likely pounce on the opportunity to sneak past Carter’s defenses.

Needless to say, we think Hope is going to be spending as much time as she can with Liam, and she’s not going to listen to him when it comes to patching up her relationship with Carter. If Liam somehow makes it out of this situation, we can see him getting back together with Hope, and he’ll be glad she didn’t listen to him.

