La Dolce Villa: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romantic comedy

Italian movies and romantic comedies go hand-in-hand, which is why the new Netflix rom-com La Dolce Villa arrives in time for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day viewing.

Filmed on location in Italy, the story follows a man named Eric who arrives in Italy in an attempt to keep his daughter from making a huge mistake after discovering that a town is selling villas for $1. The only problem is that these bargain villas are falling apart and it's up to the new owner to put them back together again. Over the course of his stay, Eric discovers there's more to life if only he allows himself to embrace it.

Here's everything we know about La Dolce Villa.

La Dolce Villa premieres globally on Thursday, February 13, on Netflix.

As a Netflix original movie, La Dolce Villa is exclusively on the platform. There are several subscription options available with Netflix, which are provided below:

La Dolce Villa premise

Here's the official synopsis of La Dolce Villa from Netflix:

"Successful businessman Eric travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance."

La Dolce Villa cast

La Dolce Villa features Scott Foley (Felicity, Scrubs, Grey's Anatomy) as Eric, Maia Reficco (Do Revenge, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Olivia, Violante Placido (The American, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) as Francesca and Hollywood newcomer Giuseppe Futia as Giovanni.

La Dolce Villa trailer

Ready to head to Italy? Check out the trailer for La Dolce Villa below.

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

La Dolce Villa director

Mark Waters directed La Dolce Villa from a script from Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (A Perfect Pairing, Falling Inn Love).

If Waters' name sounds familiar, it's because he was the helmer behind huge hits like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. He also directed Mother of the Bride for Netflix. Waters also directed popular movies like The Spiderwick Chronicles, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Made in Jersey and Vampire Academy.

La Dolce Villa behind the scenes

La Dolce Villa filmed on location in Rome, eastern Lazio and Tuscany.

Netflix Tudum notes that the interiors of the villa were filmed on soundstages at Cinecittá Studios, which is also where the Dark Ages dark comedy The Decameron filmed. Exterior shots were filmed at Torrino del Gelsi, which is also a very popular wedding venue.