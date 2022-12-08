Christmas Class Reunion: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The holidays can be bad enough, but when you add the stress of organizing your 15-year high school reunion, it can become the straw that broke the camel’s back. Christmas Class Reunion is one of the more inventive Countdown to Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel and it features a group of friends trying to put together the perfect Christmas Eve reunion despite all of the things that threaten to jeopardize the big event.

Here’s everything we know about Christmas Class Reunion.

Christmas Class Reunion airs Saturday, December 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel. The movie will be available to watch the following day on Hallmark On Demand. Hallmark fans can also watch Hallmark Channel movies live via their subscription to Peacock.

Christmas Class Reunion cast

Aimeé Teegarden is a regular around the Hallmark Channel, having appeared in several movies including Autumn in the City, My Christmas Family Tree, A New Year's Resolution, Heart of the Matter and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.

Tanner Novlan might be best known for his role as Dr. John Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he has appeared in several other shows including Modern Family, Letterkenny, Bones and The Parenthood.

Here's the full cast of Christmas Class Reunion:

Aimeé Teegarden (Friday Night Lights) as Elle

Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Devin

Marshall Williams (Glee) as Kam

Maya Ford (Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas) as Katie

Dejan Loyola (Saving Hope) as Jay

Stephanie Bennett (Shadowhunters) as Samantha

Christmas Class Reunion plot

Here's the synopsis of Christmas Class Reunion from Hallmark Channel:

"In 2007, Brookswood High’s senior class earned themselves the moniker of the 'cursed class' after a series of unlucky events. Now 15 years later, they have returned home for their high school reunion. Elle (Teegarden), former class president, valedictorian and 'most likely to succeed' spearheads the reunion. Unfortunately, as is tradition, despite perfectly planning the reunion things fall apart, leaving Elle to team up with Devin (Novlan), former class vice-president and troublemaker.

"While navigating this crossroads, Elle tries to reconnect with her high school crush Kam (Williams), who is similarly career-obsessed. Meanwhile, Katie (Ford) and Jay (Loyola), once crowned 'cutest couple,' are now veiling their relationship hardships as they keep up the appearance of being happily married. Samantha (Bennett), formally socially awkward and now a successful news anchor, is ready to show everyone her glow up as she waits to hear if she landed her dream job.

"Over the course of their time reuniting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are and who they want to be. And as the clock ticks down to their grand Christmas Eve reunion, this 'cursed class' is reminded that there’s nothing quite so wonderful as an old friend...or a new love."

Christmas Class Reunion trailer

Take a look at the trailer, sneak peek and behind the scenes teaser for Christmas Class Reunion. Will they be able to pull off the perfect high school reunion? It'll take a Christmas miracle!

How to watch Christmas Class Reunion

Christmas Class Reunion premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 10, at 8 pm ET/PT. The movie will be available to stream through Hallmark On Demand service which is included in most TV cable packages if you already have Hallmark Channel. (Hallmark On Demand is not the same as Hallmark Movies Now)

If you've cut the cord, Hallmark Channel is available through Peacock and Frndly TV.