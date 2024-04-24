Branching Out: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

When a mother searches for her daughter's biological father, she finds more than she expected in Branching Out, the final Spring Into Love 2024 movie from Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about Branching Out.

Branching Out premieres Saturday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Branching Out premise

Here's the official synopsis of Branching Out from Hallmark Channel: "To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia tracks down her daughter’s biological father. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family."

Branching Out cast

Branching Out stars Sarah Drew as Amelia Weber and Juan Pablo Di Pace as T.J. Cruz.

Drew is probably best known for her time on Grey's Anatomy, but she's also very well known in the Hallmark Channel family for her work in Christmas in Vienna and Guiding Emily.

Di Pace, who starred in Fuller House, was a semi-finalist in Dancing with the Stars season 27. He previously appeared in the Hallmark Channel original movie Raise a Glass to Love.

Branching Out trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Branching Out below: