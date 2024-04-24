Branching Out: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Branching Out is part of Spring Into Love 2024.
When a mother searches for her daughter's biological father, she finds more than she expected in Branching Out, the final Spring Into Love 2024 movie from Hallmark Channel.
It has been a busy spring at Hallmark Channel, with six new movies in the Spring Into Love lineup. In addition to Branching Out, other titles have included Falling In Love In Niagara, Shifting Gears, An Easter Bloom, Blind Date Book Club and Legend of the Lost Locket.
Here's everything we know about Branching Out.
Branching Out release date
Branching Out premieres Saturday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
Branching Out premise
Here's the official synopsis of Branching Out from Hallmark Channel: "To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia tracks down her daughter’s biological father. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family."
Branching Out cast
Branching Out stars Sarah Drew as Amelia Weber and Juan Pablo Di Pace as T.J. Cruz.
Drew is probably best known for her time on Grey's Anatomy, but she's also very well known in the Hallmark Channel family for her work in Christmas in Vienna and Guiding Emily.
Di Pace, who starred in Fuller House, was a semi-finalist in Dancing with the Stars season 27. He previously appeared in the Hallmark Channel original movie Raise a Glass to Love.
Branching Out trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Branching Out below:
