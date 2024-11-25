Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A special delivery for a gift-wrapping maven yields unexpected surprises and lots of holiday magic in the Hallmark Christmas movie Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion on Hallmark Plus.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion premieres along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the supersized Thanksgiving weekend. You can watch Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle, A 90s Christmas, Deck the Walls, Believe in Christmas, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, The Finnish Line and The Christmas Quest on Hallmark Channel and Christmas Under the Lights on Hallmark Mystery.

You can also check out the other three movies in the Unwrapping Christmas series, Mia's Prince, Tina's Miracle. and Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny.

Here's everything we know about Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion premieres Thursday, November 28, on Hallmark Plus. As of this writing, there's no information about whether the movie will debut on Hallmark Channel, but we'll keep you posted.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but we'll let you know when one is available.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion is a Hallmark Plus original movie. In order to watch, you will need a subscription to Hallmark Plus. There is a free trial of the service available, and after the trial ends it is $7.99/month or $79.99/year to join. In addition to access to new original TV series and movies, the streaming platform also offers access to a curated collection of Hallmark classics along with special Crown Rewards discounts and benefits.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion premise

Here's the official synopsis of Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion from Hallmark Plus:

"Olivia, the gift-wrapping expert at All Wrapped Up, makes a delivery to a remote cabin only to find her ex-boyfriend Benjamin on the other side of the door. After the pair have a minor spat, an unexpected storm traps them together. Neither of them is happy to be forced to spend time together. However as talk turns to shared memories, old feelings and warmth begins to resurface and they are left wondering if it’s possible to get it right a second time."

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion cast

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion cast features Cindy Busby (Everything Christmas) as Olivia and Jake Epstein (Suits) as Sean.

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion trailer

You can check out the preview for Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion and the other movies in the Unwrapping Christmas collection below.