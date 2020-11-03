Everything you need to know about Unforgotten on Netflix

With the first three series of crime thriller Unforgotten currently showing on Netflix in the UK, here’s everything we know so far about series four.

How to watch Unforgotten from anywhere

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. So if you want to watch Unforgotten on Netflix — or anywhere else — in a country in which it's not currently available, a VPN probably is your best bet.View Deal

What’s happened previously in Unforgotten?

In the first series, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) reopen a murder case from 39 years ago, when the bones of a young man are found in the cellar of a demolished house. Meanwhile, across the UK, four seemingly unconnected people are living very separate lives. In Leigh-on-Sea, Father Robert Greaves (Bernard Hill) is devoted to serving his parish while, in Cambridge, wheelchair-bound Eric Slater (Tom Courtenay) is a carer for his wife Claire, who has dementia. In Croydon, Lizzie Wilton (Ruth Sheen) helps disadvantaged kids while, in Westminster, entrepreneur Sir Philip "Frank" Cross (Trevor Eve) has just landed a top job in government. Do they know anything about what happened all those years ago?

In series two, Cassie and Sunny investigate when the perfectly preserved remains of a middle-aged man are found in a sealed suitcase in the silt of the River Lea in northeast London. As the drama plays out in the Cotswolds, East London, Salisbury and the South Downs, we meet four unconnected people who it seems are linked in some way to the victim. There’s Brighton-based lawyer Colin Osborne (Mark Bonnar), pediatric nurse Marion Kelsey (Rosie Cavaliero), school teacher Sara Mahmoud (Badria Timimi) and DI Tessa Nixon (Lorraine Ashbourne), the victim's wife, a respected police officer months away from retirement. What do they know about the incident? And how do they know each other?

The third series sees Cassie and Sunny investigating the death of Hayley Reid, a 16-year-old who vanished on New Year’s Eve 1999, the turn of the millennium, after her remains are found on the central reservation of the UK’s M1 motorway. Meanwhile, across the UK, we meet four men who’ve been friends since school: local GP Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings), TV presenter James Hollis (Kevin McNally), failing salesman Pete Carr (Neil Morrissey) and artist Chris Lowe (James Fleet). The investigation tests these long-held friendships to the limit and the ending of this series is particularly chilling.

Cassie and Sunny want justice for those who have been forgotten. (Image credit: ITV)

So what’s happening in Unforgotten Series 4?

Production was halted on the fourth series of Unforgotten due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but resumed in September.

The fourth series kicks off with the discovery of Millwall Football Club supporter Matthew Walsh’s dismembered body in a scrap metal yard — but Cassie and Sunny have reason to believe it had previously been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

Given Matthew went missing in the 1990s and the owner of the freezer is now deceased, the mystery behind his death will be tricky to unravel. On top of that, Cassie has made the decision to retire from the police force for 'her own sanity and wellbeing.'

"Cassie faces an impossible dilemma when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment unless she completes her thirty years of service," says ITV in the UK. "Disappointed and angry with her superiors and the system, Cassie has to make the gut-wrenching decision to return to work."

Will Cassie turn her back on the police force in Series 4? (Image credit: ITV)

Who stars in Unforgotten Series 4?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return as detectives Cassie and Sunny and, as we know, Unforgotten always boasts a stellar ensemble cast playing the characters at the centre of the new investigation. It’s been revealed that the cast for series four will include Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman, Clare Calbraith and Lucy Speed.

Is there a trailer for Unforgotten Series 4?

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for a series four trailer unfortunately. But here's one for Series 1.

How can I watch Unforgotten from the beginning?

The first three series of Unforgotten are currently available on Netflix. Series four of Unforgotten airs on ITV in the UK in 2021.