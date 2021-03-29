'Wrath of Man' trailer: Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are back!

Long before he became a part of The Fast and the Furious franchise, and long before megalodons and mechanics, Jason Statham made his mark as part of the first Guy Ritchie films, in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, followed by Snatch. (Two must-watch films in their own rights.)

Now the pair are back together again this May, with the latter directing the former in Wrath of Man.

Here's what's what:

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

That's right up Statham's alley these days, for sure.

But this isn't just a Statham-Ritchie joint. There's a fair amount of other firepower in this flick, including Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, and Laz Alonzo. (And, yes, that definitely looks like Post Malone in one of the trucks you see in the trailer.)

Wrath of Man premieres on May 7 in theters.