Watson episode 2 recap: can Ingrid be trusted?

Watson episode 2, “Redcoat,” opens up on Andrew Tanner, a Revolutionary War reenactor, as he returns to his Pittsburgh home. Discovering his door ajar, he walks inside, saying the name of his wife, Karine. But then an unseen shooter suddenly appears and shoots him in the head.

Who shot Andrew? Will Watson (Morris Chestnut) help him? Take a look below at the recap for Watson episode 2, “Redcoat,” to find out.

Also, catch up with the new medical drama with our Watson episode 1 recap.

Andrew survived

Andrew survived the shooting. But with the bullet still in his head, Andrew no longer recognizes his wife and daughter and has a Scottish accent, insisting he’s actually Patrick Ferguson, a Scottish sniper from the Battle of Brandywine. He has no idea how he got there.

The clinic’s doctors realize he’s acting like this because they were unable to remove the bullet. They need to find a brave surgeon willing to perform the incredibly risky surgery.

To try and prove that Andrew isn’t actually Patrick Ferguson, Watson speaks to a historian who gives him a trove of facts on the real person. He then quizzes Andrew on Ferguson. Andrew gets nervous. Watson believes he’s lying and pretending to be Ferguson on purpose.

Why is Andrew lying?

The doctors investigate Andrew on social media. Stephens Croft (Peter Mark Kendall) notices that Andrew had a tremor in his arm. When he inspects him in his bed, Andrew is holding a rubber ball. It turns out he has a history of Huntington’s disease.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watson and Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) search Andrew’s home for anomalies. They discover that the grandfather clock was shot at 11:42, but Andrew must have been shot at least an hour later, as that’s when Karine discovered him. A $20,000 bottle of whiskey was also consumed. Sasha deciphers that the break-in was staged, Andrew knows who shot him, and he even helped him stage it.

Watson believes Andrew staged his own murder so that his family could get his life insurance money and he could avoid dying from Huntington’s. Andrew like believes that if pretends to be insane, he can take his own life and his family will still get the insurance money.

That night, Andrew appears on the roof and tries to jump off. But an expectant Watson stops him. When Watson confronts Andrew about staging his own death, he suddenly has a brain aneurysm.

Andrew is put in a medically induced coma to save his life. Watson also realizes that Andrew has Wilson’s disease, which manifests exactly like Huntington’s. Wilson’s disease can be treated and if Andrew survives the surgery he has years left to live. This information provokes Andrew to finally drop the voice and admit he’s not Ferguson.

Can we trust Ingrid?

Watson tries to convince Dr. Brody Davis Emerson to do the surgery, insisting he’ll be written about for years if he pulls it off. But Emerson turns them down.

Ingrid (Eve Harlow) eventually meets with Isaac, a desperate surgeon she has a past relationship with, and offers him the chance to remove the bullet from Andrew’s brain. Isaac was previously found drunk driving. He accuses Ingrid of reporting him to the police so she could get access to grant money that Isaac was due to receive.

Yet Isaac does the surgery on Andrew and it is a success. Mary (Rochelle Aytes) even offers Isaac a job at her hospital afterwards. But Isaac turns her down, saying he needs a fresh start. But as he leaves, he warns Mary about Ingrid. While she might be an incredible talent, Isaac says there will be fallout if she stays at the hospital, and Ingrid will always make sure that the damage doesn’t impact her.

Complicated relationships

Away from all the medical dramas, Watson is obsessed with who Mary is dating. Watson tells Mary he’ll stop prying into her dating life, only to immediately discover that Mary is dating Devin Chaplin (Bethany Brown), the hospital’s head of Human Resources.

Stephens looks as though he has a crush on Sasha, too; at the same time he is spending a lot of money to virtually date a cam-worker.

Elsewhere, Watson asks Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster) for more drugs. Shinwell doesn’t want to get them for Watson, but Watson insists he’s recovering from his brain injuries quicker because of the pills.

One of Moriarty’s workers visits Shinwell at the clinic. Moriarty has a task for Shinwell. Moriarty wants Shinwell to replace Watson’s drugs with different pills. Shinwell replaces the drugs, but is nearly caught by Stephens, who looks at him suspiciously. Later, a worried Shinwell watches Watson take the pills.

New episodes of Watson air Sundays on CBS, then are available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.