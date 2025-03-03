Watson episode 4 recap: Sasha saves a dozen lives

In Watson episode 4, "Patient Question Mark," Watson (Morris Chestnut) tells the clinic’s doctors that they have three cases to consider. There’s Ellen Samuelson, who recently fainted, only to discover that she has no fingerprints. Her recently born grandson doesn’t have any either. There’s also Vaughn Timms, who fractured his wrist opening a pickle jar and keeps on breaking bones for no apparent reason.

The case they really want to focus on is that of William Betancourt, who impaled his tongue on floss. His tongue also has various bumps on it. This suggests he has Cowden syndrome, which greatly increases your chance of having cancer.

Will Watson and the clinic’s doctors save Betancourt? Is Watson still being poisoned by Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster)? Take a look below at our recap of Watson episode 4.

Betancourt dies

A very popular lawyer, Betancourt is told he somehow needs to spare a few hours for additional cancer screenings. But Betancourt is so busy, he even stays awake during a colonoscopy. Various tumors are found during the screening. He undergoes an operation, but flatlines and then dies during it.

At the sight of Betancourt’s tongue, Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann) is taken back to the first-ever cadaver that she examined in medical school over a decade ago. He had the same bumps on his tongue as Betancourt. She becomes upset, as she’s worried that the relatives of that cadaver have Cowden syndrome and she didn’t do anything to save them.

Watson says they can find her cadaver’s family. Sasha doesn’t believe that’s possible, as the cadaver’s identity was covered up. Watson says that sounds like a mystery, and solving mysteries is what they do.

Can they find the cadaver?

Brenda, who runs the cadaver lab, gives the doctors her ledger, which includes more information on the cadaver. That reduces the possibilities. Watson helps Sasha dive deeper into her memories, and she remembers the person’s height, age range and weight.

Sasha also turns her med-school notes over to Adam (Peter Mark Kendall) and Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall), who go over them for clues. Turns out, Sasha removed two pages. These were pictures that an artist friend of hers drew of the cadaver. When the artist hands them over, Watson spots that the cadaver had a tattoo of an Amish symbol. Watson, Sasha and Stephens go to visit the Amish community.

Using the picture the artist drew, the Amish community tells Watson that the cadaver was Jacob Hostetter. But the rest of Jacob’s family left the Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, several years ago. One member tells Watson that Jacob’s sister Rachel married and moved to Harrisburg.

Watson goes to Harrisburg, where he tells Rachel to have more screenings for cancer. But she is more concerned with her son Amos, who has just visited a doctor for lesions he has.

Amos suddenly has respiratory problems. Watson believes this is because the tumor on his neck is pressing on his airwaves. But Adam says Amos doesn’t actually have cancer, his Cowden syndrome test came back negative. They need to figure out what is wrong with Amos, otherwise he could die.

Sasha and Stephens go through Rachel’s house looking for anomalies and clues. Watson deciphers that Amos developed a thyroid abscess from drinking camel milk. Watson allows Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) to drain the abscess, and Amos’ breathing improves immediately.

Sasha still feels guilty, and Ingrid wants better for her

Peter Mark Kendall and Inga Schlingmann in Watson (Image credit: Colin Bentley/CBS)

Sasha and Stephens stay in Lancaster to screen other members of the Hostetter family. The Amish community repeatedly thank Sasha for aiding them. She struggles to accept their gratitude.

Turns out, Rachel hasn’t spoken to the Amish community since she left years ago. Later, Rachel reunites with Trea, a member of the Amish community. Rachel then introduces Trea and the rest of the Amish community to Amos.

A delighted Sasha watches this reunion. She feels even better when Stephens informs her that they found 12 members of the Hostetter family with Cowden syndrome. One even had early stages of breast cancer. By telling them, they have given them a much greater chance of survival.

Later, Ingrid realizes that Sasha has been lying about her engagement ring. Ingrid tells Sasha that her boyfriend is stringing her along, adding that Sasha deserves better than that.

Shinwell fights back

Shinwell confides in a robot that he doesn’t have anyone to tell his secrets to, as he removes sample vials from the clinic, which he then gives to Moriarty’s crony. She also gives Shinwell a phone that will reprogram the lab’s robot.

As he leaves, Shinwell puts a tracker on the crony’s car. Shinwell follows her to the hospital, where she picks up a child with cancer. He then removes the tracker.

Watson’s divorce threatens to get messy

Watson asks Shinwell why they only have green marker pens, since his senses are offended by the color. Shinwell says they’re provided by the hospital. Watson goes to investigate.

Mary Morstan (Rochelle Aytes) did it on purpose. She scolds Watson for holding up their divorce proceedings. Watson doesn’t even have a lawyer yet but promises to have one for their upcoming mediation. But Watson misses the mediation because he’s treating Amos.

Later, Watson tells Mary he’s not hiring a divorce lawyer because he’s not contesting the divorce. He wants Mary to have the life she wants, even if that’s without him. Watson tells Mary he’ll be at the next mediation alone.

Mary asks Watson what it was like going back to Lancaster, where the pair previously worked together, and where he even proposed to her. Watson says it’s still the most beautiful place he’s ever been and he’ll always carry it with him.

Watson remembers his first cadaver. But only because it was when he was introduced to Mary, who was his lab partner. Watson walks away from her home, as she turns off the lights.