Reasonable Doubt season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the legal drama

After Reasonable Doubt season 1 left quite the impression on legal drama fans, the series returns for a much-anticipated Reasonable Doubt season 2.

This go-around, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) is on a mission to put the pieces of her life back together after she nearly destroyed it all last season with a rollercoaster case and the affair with her client. However, that may prove hard to do when she finds herself involved in another high-profile murder trial, where the suspect is someone she's personally close to.

Here's everything we know about Reasonable Doubt season 2.

Reasonable Doubt season 2 premieres in the US on Thursday, August 22 on Hulu.

Reasonable Doubt is a Hulu original series in the US. Those hoping to watch previous and new episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus.

Reasonable Doubt season 2 cast

Once again leading the cast is Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as Jax Stewart. Corinealdi has previously been seen in Ballers as Candace, The Red Line as Tia and the Roots remake as Belle.

Joining Corinealdi in Reasonable Doubt season 2 are:

Reasonable Doubt season 2 plot

Emayatzy Corinealdi and Morris Chestnut, Reasonable Doubt (Image credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

Here is the official synopsis of Reasonable Doubt season 2:

"After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?"

Reasonable Doubt season 2 trailer

An official trailer has not yet been released for season 2, but when one becomes available, we'll add it here.