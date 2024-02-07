Diarra from Detroit: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the series

Diarra from Detroit is the new drama on the block and zeroes in on a woman who becomes entangled in a dangerous situation thanks to her Tinder date — well her missing date.

When Diarra (Diarra Kilpatrick) starts seeing a man she matched with on Tinder, she finds herself confused when he all of a sudden ghosts her. Thinking there’s more to his disappearance, she starts digging into his life to uncover a decades-old mystery surrounding Detroit’s underworld. Interested in learning more?

Here’s everything we know about Diarra from Detroit.

Diarra from Detroit premieres exclusively on BET Plus on Thursday, March 21. Those hoping to watch the new series will need a subscription to the platform.

Diarra from Detroit plot

Here is the synopsis for Diarra from Detroit:



"Diarra from Detroit follows a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she's been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole."

Diarra Kilpatrick, Diarra from Detroit (Image credit: BET)

Diarra from Detroit cast

Diarra from Detroit has quite the star lineup helping to tell this story. Diarra Kilpatrick both created the series and stars. She is an Emmy-nominated actress who has been seen in things like Perry Mason, Nash Bridges and The Last O.G.

Lending their star power to the show are Morris Chestnut and one of America’s favorite TV moms, Phylicia Rashad. Chestnut has a long history in television and film, and has recently been spotted in All American season 5, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Our Kind of People and The Resident.

Rashad is a six-time Emmy-nominated actress who entertained millions as Claire Huxtable on The Cosbys. In recent years, she’s been spotted in The Beekeeper, Our Son, Creed III and The Good Fight.

Also in the series are DomiNque Perry (Rap Sh!t), Claudia Logan (Harlem), Bryan Terrell Clark (Our Son), Shannon Wallace (City on a Hill) and Jon Chaffin (BMF).

Diarra from Detroit trailer

The trailer certainly has our interest piqued about how this story unfolds. Take a look at it below.