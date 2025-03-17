Watson episode 6 recap: Stephens’ virtual girlfriend has a very real, dangerous disease

Watson episode 6, “The Camgirl Inquiry,” opens on Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall) as he chats with camgirl Porsche (Sofie Kane). When he asks for her to share something real, Porsche reveals she grew up on a rabbit farm in New Mexico.

Stephens notices she looks ill. Knowing she lives in Pittsburgh, having picked up on some of her vocabulary, Stephens tells Porsche about the hospital, but insists he doesn’t have to be the one to treat her. When Porsche doesn’t go to the doctor, Stephens logs on again to check on her. She collapses on camera, pulling down the background behind her.

Will Stephens be able to save Porsche? Will he be able to keep their relationship a secret? Here’s what happens in Watson episode 6, “The Camgirl Inquiry.”

The search for Porsche

Stephens tells Watson (Morris Chestnut) about the cam-girl. Watson doesn’t mock Stephens, instead he insists everyone in the clinic is lonely. Watson says he’ll need to tell the other clinic doctors, though. Ingrid (Eve Harlow) starts making fun, but Watson stops her.

Watson says discovering where this woman lives based on what’s on the screen before she dies is a mystery worthy of Sherlock Holmes.

Adam (Peter Mark Kendall) is able to track down the art on her wall, which is Porsche’s own. She lives on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. After visiting the area, and asking locals, Watson, Stephens and Adam are given an address. But it’s where she used to live. The man inside reveals her real name is Annie Wilson.

Porsche gets worse

Shinwell (Ritchie Coster), who is monitoring the live feed, tells Watson Porsche is now groaning and has purple marks on her body. Watson realizes she’s in septic shock. Every hour without treatment decreases her chance of survival by 9%.

Porsche had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, so she now lives under a new name, which isn’t Porsche or Annie. They need a lawyer to reveal her new name and address. When the one Porsche used won’t help, Adam recommends Lauren (Amanda Crew), his girlfriend and Stephens’ ex.

While Stephens is initially reluctant to talk to Lauren, Watson advises Stephens he needs to give the people in his life more credit. They won’t be as hard on him as he is on himself. Lauren admits the judge they called is tough and promises to help.

When Porsche’s dog moves the camera, they see that her new name is Kathryn Petruccio. From that they get her address. Soon after, doctors break down her door, but her pulse is very weak.

Porsche's shocking illness

Peter Mark Kendall and Sofie Kane in Watson (Image credit: CBS)

Now in a hospital, Porsche isn’t responding to the antibiotics. She has a rare type of infection. They have to act fast.

Using the information they have about Porsche, the medical team starts to look for clues. As Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) and Stephens search her apartment, they find her year-book, so they know her high school and hometown. But when they try to reach out to the Wilsons that still live there, no one answers.

Stephens sits with an unconscious Porsche and recites The Merchant of Venice. He’s upset she collapsed and is dying and he was unable to stop any of that. Watson says he failed Holmes, and tells Stephens about the day of Holmes’ death. This is Watson’s way of saying that Porsche’s illness is not Stephens’ fault.

Stephens gets a call from Porsche’s mother, who says that Porsche did visit recently and was bitten by a rabbit while there, which gave her a version of the black plague. They’re able to administer the treatment just in time.

Porsche wakes up. Stephens tells her what happened. Porsche thanks him for saving her. She’s also impressed that Stephens told his colleagues how they know each other. She asks where this leaves them. Stephens says Porsche helped him to move on and he’s not sure if he needs that anymore. But he promises to check up on her.

Watson’s guilt

Watson tells Shinwell he should have stopped Holmes from dying. But Shinwell says Holmes’ fight with Moriarty was always going to be one-on-one. Holmes died because of his vanity.

As he leaves, after dropping off Watson’s new pills, Shinwell says he’s sure he’ll disappoint Watson at some point. But Watson doesn’t think he will. But once again Shinwell has been trading Watson’s pills for Moriarty. Shinwell is furious at himself for betraying Watson.

Sasha and Ingrid are, nearly, friends

537 patients are seeking treatment from the clinic, proving it’s a success.

Inside the clinic, Sasha has figured out that Ingrid’s birthday is coming up. Ingrid doesn’t want to celebrate her birthday, though. After Sasha asks for more details, Ingrid says she’ll reveal that Sasha’s engagement is fake if she keeps pursuing this.

Sasha still gets Ingrid a cake. But Ingrid is upset that Sasha didn’t listen. Ingrid says Sasha is constantly looking to control narratives, that’s why she puts on the engagement ring and pretends she’s engaged, even though her boyfriend didn’t propose.

When Sasha departs upset, Ingrid insists the cake is nice, they’re friends, but Sasha isn’t the author of the universe. She’s just in it, like everyone else.

Back in her apartment, Sasha returns the engagement ring to Zach (Tommy O’Brien), her fiance, saying she doesn’t want it anymore. She tells Zach to have his stuff out of the apartment in two weeks.

Ingrid eats the cake while sitting by the port. Sasha calls Ingrid and says she needs company. Ingrid says she’s free all day tomorrow, but today is for her. When Sasha goes to convince her, she stops herself, and tells Ingrid, “I’m not the author of the universe. See you in the morning.”

New episodes of Watson premiere Sundays on CBS and then stream on-demand on Paramount Plus.