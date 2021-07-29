With all of the streaming choices available today, Android TV users have access to just about all of them; all it takes is a few easy steps for anyone with an Android TV to start watching. This includes the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal, features thousands of hours of TV shows and movies for viewers to enjoy like The Office or the Harry Potter franchise, as well as next-day access to current NBC shows, live sports and Peacock originals. Subscription options for Peacock include a free, ad-supported version, though with less available titles, and Peacock Premium, which offers an ad-supported ($4.99) and ad-free ($9.99) version with complete access to all Peacock has to offer.

Here’s what you need to know to start watching Peacock on an Android TV device.

How to watch Peacock on Android TV

The first thing that an Android TV user needs to do is make sure they are signed up for Peacock. If you're not signed up, visit www.peacocktv.com and select what Peacock package you want to use.

Once that’s taken care of it only takes a few quick steps to start watching Peacock. Get going by heading to Google Play on the Android TV device. Search for “Peacock” in the search bar or browse through the available apps. After selecting the Peacock app, hit install. When Peacock is downloaded, launch the app and log in using your Peacock login information. And that’s that, you can start watching whatever is available through the Peacock app.

Android TV is just one of the devices that consumers can use to watch Peacock. Peacock is also compatible with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, a PlayStation gaming console or a personal computer.

Peacock is currently only available in the U.S., but it will be expanding to international markets later in 2021.