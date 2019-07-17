Best answer: Many wireless Bluetooth controllers will work with the Fire TV Stick, including the Matricom G-Pad BX Wireless Gamepad. However, wired controllers won't work, due to lack of a proper USB port. Additionally, Amazon's official Fire TV Game Controller doesn't work with the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, and is currently unavailable.

Amazon: Matricom G-Pad BX Wireless Gamepad ($18)

Amazon's Fire TV devices are great for streaming video content, but that's not all they can do. Fire TV devices can also bring games to your big screen. All you need is a way to control the action, and that means a quality game controller.

We've already taken a look at some of the best gaming controllers for the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Cube. But what if you have Amazon's more compact model? What game controllers work with the Amazon Fire TV Stick? We've got you covered there as well.

Different Connections on Fire TV Stick

The differences between game controller support on the Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks are all about connections and compatibility. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has USB ports that can be used for connecting wired cables. The Amazon Fire TV Stick has just one micro-USB port, and it's officially for power only, which means wired USB controllers, like the Xbox 360 model we recommend for the Fire TV Cube, are not compatible with the Fire TV Stick.

Many Bluetooth wireless controllers are compatible with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You just need to be able to pair them to the Fire TV Stick as a game controller in settings.

Open the Fire TV menu and choose Settings . Select Controllers and Bluetooth Devices . Select Game Controllers . Choose Add a new game controller . Follow the instructions for your game controller to put it into pairing mode. Once your Fire TV Stick finds your controller, it will show its name on the screen. Confirm pairing using your remote.

Recommendations

From our previous guide, several Bluetooth controllers list support for the Fire TV Stick, including the Matricom G-Pad BX Wireless Gamepad, Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.R. Mobile Gamepad, and DualShock 4 Bluetooth Controller. Of this group, the Matricom G-Pad offers the best mix of price, quality, and features. If you are interested in any other Bluetooth controller, it's worth reading the description and user reviews carefully to see if the Fire TV Stick is mentioned.

Amazon's official controller has caveats

Amazon offers its own official Fire TV Game Controller with great features including low latency for gaming, voice search support, and a built-in headphone jack.

However, it only works with older Fire TV Sticks. If you have any of the newer models, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or the Fire TV Pendant, the official Amazon Fire TV Game Controller is not compatible with your device. AFTV News suggested that the lack of compatibility could be because of the special Wi-Fi-direct connection that the official controller uses and it appears Amazon has moved away from supporting that in the latest models. Even if you have one of the older models, this controller is currently unavailable to purchase on Amazon. We will update if it returns.