One of the great white whales for streaming platforms is live sports, something that the Peacock streaming service has made one of its priorities. While broadcast TV is still the top destination for the biggest sporting events, Peacock is one of the streamers offering a variety of live sports and other sports-related content to its subscribers, depending on what Peacock tier they’re using.

There are three different tiers of Peacock that consumers are able to pick from - Peacock, which is a free, ad-supported version, a $4.99, ad-supported version of Peacock Premium and the $9.99, ad-free Peacock Premium. If you’re looking for live sports, one of the Peacock Premium options is your best bet, but the free version of Peacock also offers some sports content for users to enjoy.

Let’s see how the Peacock and Peacock Premium sports lineups compare.

What sports are on the free version of Peacock?

Viewers who utilize the free version of Peacock will have access to all of the latest sports news thanks to a full day’s lineup of sports talk programming. Things kick off each morning at 7 a.m. ET with Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. The day continues with The Dan Patrick Show at 9 a.m. ET, followed by The Rich Eisen Show at noon ET. Rounding out the weekly shows is Brother from Another at 3 p.m. ET, featuring Michael Smith and Michael Holley.

The rest of Peacock’s sports talk lineup includes streams of The Peter King Podcast at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, Chris Simms Unbuttoned at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and NASCAR America Motor Mouths at 6 p.m. ET on Monday and Wednesdays. PFT PM with Mike Florio is going to return to the streamer on Aug. 9 every weekday; no confirmed time as of publication.

In addition, for the Tokyo Olympics Peacock will be streaming live feeds of the gymnastics and track & field competitions on their free version, as well as offering full event replays of all other Olympic sports.

What sports are on Peacock Premium/Premium Plus?

If you want live sports action on Peacock, you are pretty much going to need to sign up for one of the Peacock Premium versions.

Peacock Premium offered subscribers live coverage of the French Open tennis tournament, the U.S. and British Open golf tournaments as well as the recent NHL Finals. Peacock Premium also hosts live coverage for the Premier League, cycling, Indycar, men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, rugby, professional track & field events, pro motocross and is the streaming home for the WWE Network.

In addition, once football season rolls around, Peacock Premium will also stream Sunday Night Football, NBC Sports’ crown jewel broadcast.

For the Olympics, Peacock Premium will also be the exclusive way to watch many of the men’s basketball tournament, including a number of the games for Team USA.

Peacock also has developed original sports series, documentaries and specials that are exclusive to Peacock Premium.

Peacock is available to consumers through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, gaming consoles, including PlayStation, and their computer.