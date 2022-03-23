Tokyo Vice: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

There’s few things people like more than a good TV crime drama (see the Law & Order franchise, 2021’s Mare of Easttown and countless others), and TV viewers are about to get a brand new one centered in the Tokyo underworld of the ‘90s with Tokyo Vice. Making it even better, the pilot episode is being directed by a master of the genre, Michael Mann (Heat).

The 10-episode series is based on a journalist’s first-hand experiences, which has been adapted for TV by JT Rogers, who is a Tony Award-winning playwright for Oslo, which was also made into a hit, Emmy-nominated TV movie.

Here is everything you need to know about Tokyo Vice.

Tokyo Vice is set to debut on HBO Max in the US (and wherever HBO Max is available) on Thursday, April 7. The first three episodes will be made available on April 7, with two episodes then being released every Thursday until the finale on April 28.

HBO Max teamed on the series with Japanese broadcaster WOWOW, which will air the first episode of Tokyo Vice on its streaming service on April 7, with all subsequent episodes then being broadcast on the WOWOW channel from April 24 through June.

There is currently no information on when Tokyo Vice will premiere for UK audiences.

What is the Tokyo Vice plot?

Tokyo Vice is based on American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat. HBO Max clarifies that the series is "loosely inspired" from Adelstein’s writings. Here’s the official synopsis:

"The crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein's daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem."

Individual synopsis for episodes have not been made available yet.

Who is in the Tokyo Vice cast?

The Tokyo Vice cast will feature a mix of US and Japanese actors, led by the duo of Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.

Ansel Elgort is lined up to play Jake Adelstein in the series. Elgort was most recently seen in the Best Picture nominee West Side Story, but is also well known for his roles in Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent series.

Ken Watanabe is the other lead in the series, playing a member of the Tokyo police, Hiroto Katagiri. Watanabe is an Academy Award-nominated actor (The Last Samurai) who also has appeared in big projects like Inception, Godzilla, Batman Begins, Memoirs of a Geisha and more.

Another Oscar-nominated actor is part of the Tokyo Vice cast, Rinko Kikuchi. Kikuchi received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 2006’s Babel. Since then she has starred in movies like The Brothers Bloom, Pacific Rim and Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter, as well as TV series like Westworld and Invasion. Kikuchi will play Eimi in Tokyo Vice.

Other members of the cast include Rachel Keller (Fargo, Legion) as Samantha, Ella Rumpf (Raw, Succession) as Polina, Hideaki Ito (Memoirs of a Murderer) as Jin Miyamoto, Shô Kasamatsu (My Girlfriend is a Serial Killer) as Sato and Tomohisa Yamashita (Code Blue) as Akira.

Tokyo Vice trailer

HBO Max has shared the trailer for Tokyo Vice, and in it we get an enticing taste of the thrills, violence and danger of Jake Adelstein’s reporting of the battle between the Tokyo Police and Yakuza. Give it a watch below:

Tokyo Vice directors

Tokyo Vice has lined up some exciting directors for its run. As mentioned, Michael Mann will be directing the pilot episode. Mann is best known for directing movies like Heat, Public Enemies, The Insider, Collateral and The Last of the Mohicans.

Also in line to direct multiple episodes of Tokyo Vice is Destin Daniel Cretton. Cretton is coming off directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, but also has movies like Just Mercy and Short Term 12 on his resume.

Japanese director Hikari is also listed as a director of two episodes for the series, per IMDb.

How to watch Tokyo Vice

When it premieres on April 7, Tokyo Vice will be exclusively streaming on HBO Max. So that means only subscribers to HBO Max where the streaming service is available will be able to watch it. You can sign up for HBO Max either as a standalone service or as an add-on to other services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.