The Electric State: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Millie Bobby Brown movie

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are teaming up with a rag-tag group of robots to save the day in The Electric State, an all-new Netflix movie that could be the next must-watch on the streamer. The directors of the movie, the Russo brothers, know a thing or two about epic team-ups.

Anthony and Joe Russo are of course best known for directing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, two of the biggest movies of all time. While they’re not dealing with any Marvel superheroes here, they are reuniting with MCU star Pratt and are hoping to have another fun viewing experience for fans with their latest movie.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Electric State.

A Netflix exclusive, The Electric State debuts on the streamer on Friday, March 14.

Of course, this means if you want to watch The Electric State when it premieres, you must have a Netflix subscription to do so.

The Electric State cast

Headlining the movie are the aforementioned Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, two A-list stars right now. Brown, who plays Michelle in The Electric State, is a Netflix stalwart, having starred in Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes movies and Damsel for the streamer (outside of Netflix she has starred in Warner Bros’ recent Godzilla movies).

Pratt, meanwhile, plays Keats in the movie, the latest hero role for Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy and the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

There are plenty more big names making up The Electric State cast. Among them are:

Stanley Tucci (Conclave) as Ethan Skate

Ke Huy Quan (Love Hurts) as Dr. Amherst

Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Ted Finnster

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) as Colonel Bradbury

Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) as Herman

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Cosmo

Woody Harrelson (Last Breath) as Mr. Peanut

Brian Cox (Succession) as Pop Fly

Jenny Slate (It Ends With Us) as Penny Pal

Hank Azaria (The Simpsons) as Perplexo

Woody Norman (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) in an undisclosed role

The Electric State plot

Based on Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely adapted the screenplay. Here is the logline from Netflix:

“Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.”

The Electric State trailer

Check out the trailers for The Electric State right here:

You can also watch a clip from the movie courtesy of Netflix:

The Russo brothers movies

Anthony and Joe Russo have been behind some big blockbusters, but here is a quick reminder of their entire resume:

Pieces (1997)

Welcome to Collinwood (2002)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Cherry (2021)

The Gray Man (2022)

The Electric State behind the scenes

Netflix is the studio behind The Electric State, though the Russo’s production company AGBO, Anthem & Song, Double Dream and Skybound Entertainment also were part of the production. The movie was produced by Chris Castaldi, Mike Larocca, Patrick Newall, the Russos and Angela Russo-Otstot.

According to Netflix’s blog Tudum, creating the robots and world of The Electric State was done with a mix of voice and motion capture work; they actually state that there are more motion capture performances than those of real humans in the movie, with Russo-Otstot saying there is “more CGI animation happening than Anthony and Joe did on their biggest films at Marvel.”

Much of the film was shot in Atlanta, per IMDb.