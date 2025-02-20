How to watch The Monkey
Theo James stars in an adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey, now playing.
A number of Stephen King stories have been turned into great movies, is The Monkey going to be the next great Stephen King big-screen adaptation? You can judge yourself, as audiences can now watch The Monkey, but where?
Based on a short story that King wrote in the 1980s, this 2025 new movie is the first feature-length adaptation of the story. The movie version of The Monkey is being handled by Osgood Perkins, whose chilling, thrilling movie Longlegs previewed how he could be a perfect shepherd of King’s work.
If all of this sounds interesting to you, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Monkey right now.
How to watch The Monkey in movie theaters
The Monkey is playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world.
In order to find when and where The Monkey is playing near you, check out the movie’s website or visit Fandango. Both options will allow you to see all of the locations in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes are available. You can purchase your ticket for The Monkey directly through the sites.
If you’re a frequenter of the movies and a particular movie theater chain, you may want to look into movie theater subscriptions and memberships. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow for perks like free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.
Is The Monkey streaming?
No, you cannot stream The Monkey at this time.
There aren’t any confirmed plans about The Monkey’s home-viewing strategy, though we would assume that it will first become available to buy or rent via digital on-demand before it makes its way to the library of any of the major streaming platforms.
We’ll update this page as info on The Monkey’s digital release plans becomes available.
What else to know about The Monkey
Billed as a dark comedy/horror movie, here is the official synopsis of The Monkey:
“When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.”
Osgood Perkins wrote and directed the movie, which stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy.
Check out Rotten Tomatoes to see what critics are saying about The Monkey.
You can also get a sneak peek at what may lie in store by watching The Monkey trailer directly below.
