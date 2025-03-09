Belgravia: The Next Chapter is finally available in the UK after an excruciating wait for fans

Frederick (Benjamin Wainwright) and Clara (Harriet Slater) are at the heart of the story

The long wait for UK fans to see Belgravia: The Next Chapter is at last over as the series has dropped on ITVX today [Sunday, March 9].

It's five long years since ITV's Belgravia, the original series adapted by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes from his own book, delved into a world of secrets and scandal among the Victorian Elite.

An eight-part sequel, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, was made, but until now it's only been available to watch in America. However, now you can watch all eight parts via ITVX, while the first episode airs on Sunday night on ITV3 at 9 pm.

Set 30 years on in 1871, it follows another generation of Trenchards facing fresh difficulties in Victorian London.

At the heart of the story is brooding aristocratic bachelor Lord Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the grandson of the late James and Anne Trenchard (played in the original by Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig). Frederick is haunted by the coldness shown to him as a child by his father Oliver (portrayed once more by Richard Goulding in flashback). Frederick doesn't know that Oliver rejected him because he is really the son of the villainous John Bellasis (Adam James, reprising his role), who had an affair with Oliver's wife Susan (played again by Alice Eve).

The series opens with Frederick falling for lively Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who has moved to London with her widowed mother (Sophie Thomson) and sparkly sister Emily (Hannah Onslow).

"Frederick's solitary but is enamored by Clara and realizes what he's missing. It frightening letting someone into his life because of his past. But ultimately, he needs love," says Benjamin, who plays him.

Marquise d'Etagnac (Claude Perron), an enigmatic French exile, takes Clara under her wing (Image credit: MGM Plus)

However, despite the pair marrying they face troubles including Frederic's past and Clara being drawn into the artistic social circle of unconventional Dr Stephen Ellery (Edward Bluemel). "Clara thinks Fredercik's perfect but cracks begin to show and it's turbulent," teases Harriet. "But as Clara's marriage progresses, she gains confidence and independence, and fights for what she believes in."

You don't need to have watched the original series Belgravia — which oddly isn't on ITVX currently — to enjoy the series as you can pick up the plot pretty quickly.

ITX is something of a treasure trove for shows (see our best ITV dramas guide for some series you can enjoy) and recently it added Snowpiercer season 4 to its collection, a season that previously hadn’t been available in the UK. If you enjoyed Downton Abbey and need a period drama fix, then Belgravia: The Next Chapter looks perfect.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is available to stream now on ITVX and is being screened on ITV3, starting on Sunday at 9 pm.