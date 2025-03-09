Belgravia: The Next Chapter is finally available in the UK after an excruciating wait for fans

By
published

The whole season of Belgravia: The Next Chapter has just dropped on ITVX

Belgravia: The Next Chapter cast
Frederick (Benjamin Wainwright) and Clara (Harriet Slater) are at the heart of the story (Image credit: ITV)

The long wait for UK fans to see Belgravia: The Next Chapter is at last over as the series has dropped on ITVX today [Sunday, March 9].

It's five long years since ITV's Belgravia, the original series adapted by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes from his own book, delved into a world of secrets and scandal among the Victorian Elite.

Benjamin Wainwright and Harriet Slater linked arm-in-arm in Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Frederick and Clara are two of the key characters (Image credit: MGM Plus)

An eight-part sequel, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, was made, but until now it's only been available to watch in America. However, now you can watch all eight parts via ITVX, while the first episode airs on Sunday night on ITV3 at 9 pm.

Set 30 years on in 1871, it follows another generation of Trenchards facing fresh difficulties in Victorian London.

At the heart of the story is brooding aristocratic bachelor Lord Frederick Trenchard (Benjamin Wainwright), the grandson of the late James and Anne Trenchard (played in the original by Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig). Frederick is haunted by the coldness shown to him as a child by his father Oliver (portrayed once more by Richard Goulding in flashback). Frederick doesn't know that Oliver rejected him because he is really the son of the villainous John Bellasis (Adam James, reprising his role), who had an affair with Oliver's wife Susan (played again by Alice Eve).

The series opens with Frederick falling for lively Clara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who has moved to London with her widowed mother (Sophie Thomson) and sparkly sister Emily (Hannah Onslow).

"Frederick's solitary but is enamored by Clara and realizes what he's missing. It frightening letting someone into his life because of his past. But ultimately, he needs love," says Benjamin, who plays him.

Claude Perron in Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Marquise d'Etagnac (Claude Perron), an enigmatic French exile, takes Clara under her wing (Image credit: MGM Plus)

However, despite the pair marrying they face troubles including Frederic's past and Clara being drawn into the artistic social circle of unconventional Dr Stephen Ellery (Edward Bluemel). "Clara thinks Fredercik's perfect but cracks begin to show and it's turbulent," teases Harriet. "But as Clara's marriage progresses, she gains confidence and independence, and fights for what she believes in."

You don't need to have watched the original series Belgravia — which oddly isn't on ITVX currently — to enjoy the series as you can pick up the plot pretty quickly.

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill in a control room setting in Snowpiercer season 4

Snowpiercer season 4 also recently dropped on ITVX (Image credit: AMC)

ITVX good place to catch shows

ITX is something of a treasure trove for shows (see our best ITV dramas guide for some series you can enjoy) and recently it added Snowpiercer season 4 to its collection, a season that previously hadn’t been available in the UK. If you enjoyed Downton Abbey and need a period drama fix, then Belgravia: The Next Chapter looks perfect.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter is available to stream now on ITVX and is being screened on ITV3, starting on Sunday at 9 pm.

CATEGORIES
David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Travels With Agatha Christie &amp; Sir David Suchet

Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet premieres today on BritBox
Bill Burr on stage in Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

New on Hulu March 8-14: our expert's picks for 9 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Torvill and Dean on Dancing on Ice final: &#039;It&#039;s anybody&#039;s to win!&#039;

Exclusive: Torvill and Dean share their Dancing on Ice predictions ahead of this year's final
See more latest
Most Popular
Virat Kohli of India salutes the crowd after reaching his half century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi final between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final online or on TV
Travels With Agatha Christie &amp; Sir David Suchet
Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet premieres today on BritBox
I Am Raquel Welch
I Am Raquel Welch documentary special is airing on TV tonight
A robot in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State.
New on Netflix March 8-14: our expert picks 6 new shows and movies to stream this week
Bill Burr on stage in Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
New on Hulu March 8-14: our expert's picks for 9 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
A person pointing a remote at a TV, blurred in the background is the Netflix interface
Netflix price hike means there's never been a better time to jump ship to a free streaming service
Karla Mosley as Dani Durpree walking into a room in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: week of March 10-14
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
An Oscar-nominated superhero movie with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes has finally made its way to Netflix's library
Maurice Benard as Sonny in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: week of March 10-14
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 10-14: Steffy has choice words for Bill
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch