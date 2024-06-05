Snowpiercer season 4: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the final season

The epic journey comes to an end in Snowpiercer season 4. AMC, the home of The Walking Dead franchise, Interview with the Vampire, Orphan Black: Echoes and Monsieur Spade, picked up the first seasons of the sci-fi epic and ordered a fourth and final season to allow the journey to play out for fans.

Snowpiercer, the story of a perpetually moving train circling the earth with the last remaining humans onboard is based on a graphic novel series from Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, as well as a movie from Parasite director Bong Joon Ho.

The series originally aired on TNT. The network ordered a fourth and final season, but parent company Warner Bros. Discovery shocked fans with the decision not to release the already produced final season in a cost-cutting movie. Fortunately, unlike the Batgirl movie that was shelved at WBD and will never have a chance to be seen, Snowpiercer's producers were able to shop around for a new home and AMC was quick to offer one.

The first three seasons will be available on AMC Plus in June, ahead of the final season's July premiere.

Here's everything we know about Snowpiercer season 4.

Snowpiercer season 4 premieres Sunday, July 21, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC. It will be available to stream on AMC Plus as well.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers yet but as soon as a date is announced we'll have it for you right here.

Snowpiercer season 4 will be available on AMC and AMC Plus. AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don't have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

AMC Plus is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.

Snowpiercer season 4 premise

Here's what AMC says about the premise of Snowpiercer season 4:

"Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1,001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

"The action-packed finale of season three left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden."

Snowpiercer season 4 cast

Here are the main members of the Snowpiercer cast that are returning for season 4:

Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) as Melanie Cavill

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Andre Layton

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) as Joseph

Rowan Blanchard (Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World) as Alexandra

Alison Wright (The Accountant) as Ruth

Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha) as Bess

Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders) as Bennett

Katie McGuinness (Roots) as Josie

Lena Hall (Becks) as Miss Audrey

Sam Otto (The State) as John

Chelsea Harris (Designated Survivor) as Sykes

Mike O'Malley (Meet Dave) as Sam

Roberto Urbina (Che: Part One) as Javier

Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) as Zarah

Joining the cast in season 4 are Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

Snowpiercer season 4 trailer

Take a look at the Snowpiercer season 4 teaser trailer below: