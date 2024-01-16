How to watch Monsieur Spade — stream the neo-noir crime drama online from anywhere

Sam Spade (Clive Owen) only ever appeared in one full-length novel, The Maltese Falcon, but his seat at the very top table of fictional detectives speaks volumes of the impact Dashiell Hammett's hard-boiled private eye made. Inspired by Hammett’s 1930 classic, Monsieur Spade is a six-part neo-noir mystery set in the idyllic French commune of Bozouls, with the detective's retirement plans going exactly as you might expect...

The year is 1963 (a year after the end of the Algerian War of Independence, and two years on from Hammett's death), and the lowlives of San Francisco are a distant memory. Spade has been in Bozouls long enough to have fallen in love, married and suffered an irretrievable loss.

What he doesn't need is half a dozen local nuns to wind up dead at his front door, eight years after he was tasked with delivering a child named Teresa (Cara Bottom) to their convent.

Tickled by his tough guy reputation, which he's seen little supporting evidence of, local police chief Patrice (Denis Ménochet) calls on Spade to do some digging of his own, and he's confronted by a case as impenetrable and multi-layered as the man himself.

Our review calls Monsieur Spade "witty and wildly entertaining", so it's not to be missed. Here's how to watch Monsieur Spade online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Monsieur Spade in the US

Monsieur Spade premiered on Sunday, January 14 at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC. The following five episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

Alternatively, you can stream the show on AMC Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, though you can pay $8.99 to go ad-free. If you're happy to commit to a 12-month subscription, that will work out at $83.88.

Episode 1: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Episode 2: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Episode 3: Sunday, January 28

Sunday, January 28 Episode 4: Sunday, February 4

Sunday, February 4 Episode 5: Sunday, February 11

Sunday, February 11 Episode 6: Sunday, February 18

AMC is available for cord-cutters on some live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo TV. That latter is your cheapest option, at $25 per month.

Can you watch Monsieur Spade in the UK?

At the time of writing there's no word on when viewers based in the UK will be able to watch Monsieur Spade.

Can you watch Monsieur Spade in Australia?

It's a similar situation in Australia, where the release plans for Monsieur Spade haven't yet been announced.

How to watch Monsieur Spade from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Monsieur Spade, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to shows like Monsieur Spade even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about Monsieur Spade

Who's in the Monsieur Spade cast? Clive Owen as Sam Spade

Cara Bossom as Teresa

Denis Ménochet as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud

Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux

Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle

Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux

Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons

Jonathan Zaccaï as Philippe Saint Andre

Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons

Alfre Woodard as Virginia Dell

Dean Winters as Father Matthew

Monsieur Spade trailer

How many episodes of Monsieur Spade are there?

Monsieur Spade is a six-part series, with the final episode scheduled to air on Sunday, February 18 in the US.