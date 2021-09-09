Star Trek Day brings update for all Paramount Plus ‘Star Trek’ series

Paramount Plus made sure there was plenty to celebrate on Star Trek Day, Sept. 8, by announcing premiere dates and unveiling brand new trailers for its bevy of Star Trek original series.

Star Trek Day 2021 marked the 55th anniversary of the original Star Trek series premiering on CBS. All those years later the franchise is still going strong. Although it has ventured from CBS to Paramount Plus, the streaming service hosts a whole fleet of Star Trek originals, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard and upcoming new series Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Find out all the news that was announced during the Star Trek Day celebration regarding each of these shows below.

Star Trek: Discovery

The first Star Trek series to premiere on the ViacomCBS streaming service (then called CBS All Access) Star: Trek Discovery is heading into its fourth season, and we now know when it will arrive. Paramount Plus shared that new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will come to the streaming service on Nov. 18.

Burnham is back! #StarTrekDiscovery returns November 18, 2021 on #ParamountPlus. #StarTrekDay pic.twitter.com/EUQG7f0IzmSeptember 9, 2021 See more

Sonequa Martin-Green leads Star Trek: Discovery as Commander Michael Burnham. The series takes place 10 years before Captain Kirk and company take over the U.S.S. Enterprise, following the adventures of the starship Discovery. Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and Mary Wiseman co-star in the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Currently in the middle of its second season, Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated Star Trek comedy that tells the story of the less heralded members of a Starfleet vessel.

There wasn’t any big news shared about Star Trek: Lower Decks revealed at the Star Trek Day celebration — the show has already been renewed for a third season — but a new mid-season trailer was released for fans to enjoy. Watch it below.

Star Trek: Picard

Perhaps the biggest news of the whole proceedings was everything announced surrounding Star Trek: Picard, which sees Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard. First, it was announced that the second season of Star Trek: Picard would launch on Paramount Plus in February 2022, with a brand new trailer accompanying it. Then it was announced that the series was getting an early season three renewal. So there will be plenty more adventures with Capt. Picard in store. Check out some of them with the trailer for season two below.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy is a new animated series in the Star Trek universe that unveiled a full trailer and its release date during the recent franchise celebration.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of teenagers who discover and take command of a derelict Starfleet cruiser to explore the galaxy. Kate Mulgrew returns to voice a hologram of her Star Trek: Voyager character Kathryn Janeway, as the rest of the voice cast includes Rylee Alazaqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, John Noble, Ella Purnell and Jimmi Simpson.

Watch the full trailer below as you await the series premiere on Paramount Plus on Oct. 28.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Enterprise is back with many of its original crew, as the upcoming Paramount Plus original Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will serve as a prequel series to the original Star Trek series that premiered 55 years ago.

The series will focus on the time that the Enterprise was under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount. But while the series takes place pre-Kirk, it still features many characters from the original series, including Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock, (Ethan Peck) — all of which are reprising the roles they originally appeared as in Star Trek: Discovery — Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusaanmokum), plus some new characters fans can grow to love.

The event showed an announcement trailer revealing the cast and some first footage from the series. No word on release date as of yet.

Some additional news from Star Trek Day was that in addition to all the Star Trek original series, a restoration of the director’s cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture is underway and it will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The Director's Edition of #StarTrek: The Motion Picture is coming exclusively to @ParamountPlus. The restoration is being undertaken by David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman, all of whom worked previously with director Robert Wise. pic.twitter.com/qyWwg3vBsfSeptember 9, 2021 See more

Paramount Plus is a subscription streaming service that in addition to Star Trek includes original TV shows like iCarly and the upcoming Mayor of Kingstown, as well as original movies like Infinite and The J Team. Paramount Plus also serves as the streaming home for new Paramount movies after their exclusive run in theaters ends, so far including films like A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans, a $4.99 ad-supported option (does not include live local CBS stations) and a $9.99 ad-free option.