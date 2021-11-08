‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ renewed for season 2 on Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Prodigy will continue to go boldly into the far reaches of space as Paramount Plus has announced it is renewing the animated kid series for a second season. Star Trek: Prodigy, the first show in franchise history aimed specifically at young viewers, debuted on the streaming service on Oct. 28.

The show follows the adventures of a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventure together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideas it represents.

The voice cast for Star Trek: Prodigy includes Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Agnus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), Jimmi Simpson (Drednok) and Kate Mulgrew, as a Hologram of her Star Trek: Voyager character Kathryn Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s first, hour-long episode debuted on Oct. 28, with new episodes rolling out every Thursday. The show will have its mid-season finale premiere on Nov. 18 before returning on Jan. 6 with five new episodes that will make up the first half of season 1. The 10-episode second half of season 1 will launch on Paramount Plus on a to be announced date in 2022. This likely means that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is a ways away.

According to Paramount Plus, Star Trek: Prodigy had the top-performing premiere out of any animated kids series on the service, which thus far has included the likes of a Rugrats reboot and Spongebob Squarepants spinoff, Kamp Koral.

Paramount Plus has been the home for a whole fleet of new Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Below Decks and the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. To watch any of these series, as well as other Paramount Plus originals, a library full of TV shows and movies and live sports, you must be subscribed to Paramount Plus, which is available as either a $4.99 per month ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month ad-free plan (or free for a limited time for select T-Mobile/Sprint subscribers).