Paramount Plus to be free for T-Mobile, Sprint customers

Paramount Plus and T-Mobile are teaming up to provide customers with a free sampling of the Paramount Plus streaming service, announcing that both new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid consumer and home internet plan subscribers will get a year-long subscription to Paramount Plus at no cost to them.

The deal was announced on Nov. 4 and is slated to begin on Nov. 9. T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers will get access to Paramount Plus Essential, which is the streaming service’s $4.99 per month ad-supported plan; this deal will not cover Paramount Plus Premium, the streaming services’ $9.99 per month ad-free plan. It should also be noted that Paramount Plus Essential does not offer access to consumers’ local CBS station, though they can still watch live NFL and college football games that are available in their market.

What Paramount Plus Essential does offer is a bevy of both classic and original TV shows and movies, in addition to live sports and news. On the originals front, Paramount Plus offers the likes of Evil, iCarly, Star Trek: Prodigy (and plenty of other Star Trek series), as well as the upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown and brand new South Park original movies. Paramount Plus library of content, meanwhile, features titles from the wide swath of ViacomCBS brands, including more than 30,000 hours of programming from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel.

“The partnership with T-Mobile is a key part to our growth strategy as we continue to scale Paramount Plus to become a global leader in streaming,” said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “This incredible offer is available to T-Mobile’s full suite of postpaid consumers, exposing Paramount Plus to a massive new and diverse audience that will have the opportunity to experience the service’s unmatched content portfolio and unique value proposition as a total household product.”

Paramount Plus, which launched in March 2021, is following a similar strategy that other new streaming services did early in their runs. Disney Plus, for example, offered free year-long subscriptions to Verizon customers.

Some other quick things to know about this Paramount Plus/T-Mobile deal. It is a limited time offer, although no materials from T-Mobile explicitly say when the offer will expire. It should be known, however, that once a T-Mobile or Sprint customer gets the redemption code for their free Paramount Plus subscription, they have 30 days to enact it. If you are already a Paramount Plus subscriber you can still get a free year or the service by following the steps outlined by T-Mobile. Lastly, at the end of the 12 months, consumers will automatically be charged $4.99 per month (or the current price) until they cancel their Paramount Plus subscription.