The 2021 college football season is just around the corner, and there’s a new addition to the team in Paramount Plus. The ViacomCBS streaming service will offer live streams of college football games that are broadcast on CBS.

As it becomes more critical for the big networks to have streaming options, Paramount Plus will serve as the cord-cutters way to keep up with all the college football action that airs on CBS. This includes the SEC Game of the Week, which has had a home on CBS since 2001.

The SEC has established itself as one of the most popular and competitive conferences in college football. It’s members include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. While there was big news over the summer that Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC, that won’t officially be happening for a couple years.

It’s not just the SEC football that will be on CBS this year, though, as you’ll see below.

Also: How to watch NFL Games on Paramount Plus

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch college football on Paramount Plus.

While the 2021 college football season will have its first games starting Aug. 28 before a more traditional week one slate the first week of September, CBS’s flagship network will host its first game on Sept. 11, a matchup between Air Force and Navy on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In fact, all matchups between the military academies (Air Force, Army and Navy) for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will air on CBS.

CBS will also broadcast 15 total SEC games for the 2021 season, including the SEC Championship game. The network will also be the broadcast home for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Here is the full schedule of confirmed college football games on CBS this year, as well as the as yet to be determined SEC Game of the Week time slots.

Sept. 11

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 18

Alabama at Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 25

Boise State at Utah State, noon ET

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 2

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 9

SEC on CBS Game TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 16

SEC Game on CBS TBD, noon ET

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 23

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 30

Georgia vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 6

Army vs. Air Force, 11:30 a.m. ET

SEC Game of the Week TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 13

SEC Game of the Week, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 20

SEC Game of the Week, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 26

Boise State at San Diego State, noon ET

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 27

SEC Game of the Week, 3:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 4

SEC Championship, 4 p.m. ET

Dec. 11

Army vs. Navy, 3 p.m. ET

Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

All of the above games will be live streamed on Paramount Plus in addition to airing on CBS. The first thing you’ll need to do if you want to watch this college football season via Paramount Plus is sign up for the streaming service. Games will be available for subscribers to both the $4.99 per month ad-supported package and the $9.99 per month ad-free package.

In case you were curious, no, a Paramount Plus subscription is not free with a cable subscription, unlike its predecessor CBS All Access.

Once you are signed up and logged in to Paramount Plus, to start streaming the games you head over to the Live TV section. Once you find the game for that week, click stream and enjoy the college football action.

However, this can be tricky if you are outside of the U.S. While Paramount Plus is planning a European launch (including in the U.K.), it won't happen until 2022. So, for the 2021 college football season international audiences' best bet for watching games will be by using a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN is a service that routes network traffic through a specific set of servers in a country to create an encrypted feed to watch over a computer. In simpler terms, a VPN hooks a viewer up with a safe feed from another country so they can watch a specific broadcast.