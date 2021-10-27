Paramount Plus to stream ‘South Park’ exclusive event Nov. 25

The boys of South Park are making their way to streaming, as Paramount Plus has announced two exclusive South Park events for the streaming service, the first of which, called South Park: Post-COVID, will debut on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The second, as yet untitled South Park special has also been announced for December.

South Park is Comedy Central’s hit animated series from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone that follows the the misadventures of Kyle, Stan, Cartman and Kenny and their friends in South Park, Colo., where they get into all kinds of foul-mouthed misadventures. The series has been on the air since 1997 and has previously made a movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, as well as many event episodes on Comedy Central.

Paramount Plus did not provide any specific details on the plot of South Park: Post-COVID, though it will be the third pandemic-related special that Parker and Stone have crafted, previously airing a South Park Pandemic Special and South ParQ The Vaccination Special on Comedy Central. The shared video for South Park: Post-COVID also offers no details, as it’s just briefly announces the date of its premiere on Paramount Plus with Cartman saying “Oh, that’s pretty cool.”

We know even less about the second South Park Paramount Plus exclusive, though given its December release date there’s a chance that it could be a holiday-themed episode, which would be fitting as the series got its start as an animated short called The Spirit of Christmas.

In addition to being available to U.S. Paramount Plus subscribers, South Park: Post-COVID will roll out on the streaming service for subscribers in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada.

Paramount Plus, which is owned by ViacomCBS (which in turn owns Comedy Central), has been building out its programming for subscribers. In addition to a library of classic Paramount TV shows and movies, Paramount Plus has its own original series, including multiple Star Trek-based series and the upcoming Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. It also features live sports and gives subscribers to the $9.99 per month plan live access to their local CBS affiliate.