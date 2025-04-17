How to watch The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and The Glory — stream the motoring special online

Even though motoring series The Grand Tour ended with One for the Road in late 2024, it's still returning on Friday, April 18... in a way, at least.

That's the date that The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and The Glory airs, which is the first of four new TGT specials set to release through 2025 and 2026.

Like the other specials, The Power and The Glory is set to be a retrospective 'clips shop' style video, looking back at the past series of the show.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return to host the special, as they reminisce on their past trips.

If you're a fan of The Grand Tour it's not one to miss; here's how to watch The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and The Glory online.

How to watch The Not Very Grand Tour

Anyone who subscribers to Amazon Prime can watch The Not Very Grand Tour. That's because it'll air exclusively on Prime Video, a streaming service only accessible to Prime subscribers.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, so that's what you'll need to pay to check out The Not Very Grand Tour.

By default, Prime Video has commercials, but you can pay $3.99 / £2.99 extra each month to get rid of them. Here's how to remove adverts from Prime Video.

How to watch The Not Very Grand Tour for free

If you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, then you'll be very glad to know that you can check out The Not Very Grand Tour without paying.

This is thanks to the Amazon Prime free trial, which offers new subscribers 30 days to enjoy all of the various perks of Prime Video — yes, including Prime Video.

This won't work for people who are already subscribed to Amazon Prime, or have been before, just for new subscribers.

How to watch The Grand Tour

If you haven't watched The Grand Tour yet — or have, but have been inspired by The Power and The Glory to rewatch it — you'll be able to do so via Prime Video too.

In fact The Grand Tour is an Amazon Original, created as a spiritual successor to Top Gear which Clarkson, Hammond and May hosted, and it streams exclusively on Prime Video.