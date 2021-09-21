Paramount Plus gives ‘Rugrats’ revival a second season

Playtime isn’t over for Rugrats, as the Paramount Plus revival of the classic ‘90s Nickelodeon cartoon is getting a second season, in addition to the second batch of first season episodes that will soon drop on the streaming service. Paramount Plus has also announced that the season one episodes of Rugrats will air on Nickelodeon at an as yet to be announced date.

Rugrats debuted on Paramount Plus in May, and the next eight episodes of the first season will be released on Oct. 7. Featuring new CG animation and more current storylines, the new Rugrats once again follows Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica and Susie as they explore the world from their imaginative point of view.

The new batch of episodes for season one will see the babies defeat an “outer space villain,” travel through Chuckie’s dad’s body, break Angelica out of preschool and more. In addition, there will be a half-hour Halloween special where Tommy and the other babies “must save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one,” per Paramount Plus.

This Rugrats reboot brought back the original voice cast for the babies, including EG Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil). New actors were brought in to voice the parents — Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Didi and Stu Pickles), Tony Hale (Chas Finster), Natalie Morales (Betty DeVille), Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Charlotte and Drew Pickles), Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Lucy and Randy Carmichael) and Michael McKean as Grandpa Pickles.

“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” said Ramsey Naito, president, Nickelodeon Animation. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

There is no premiere date for the second season of Rugrats at this time.

Until episodes begin to air on Nickelodeon, to watch the Rugrats reboot you need a subscription to Paramount Plus. There are two subscription options available, a $4.99 per month ad-supported plan and an ad-free $9.99 plan.