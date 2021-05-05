The Rugrats are back May 27 on Paramount Plus

Come May 27, the Rugrats return to TV. Paramount+ — the streaming service from ViacomCBS — today unveiled the trailer and new art from the resurrected series, in which "the reimagined babies continue to explore their world in brand-new adventures that will both complement and evolve the original series’ beloved stories."

The revamped Rugrats series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) — all of whom are back in their original roles.

But there's a host of new voices on the way, too, from all sorts of names you already know. That'll include Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales, (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).

The first set of episodes drops on May 27, with more coming later. The premiere episode, dubbed "Second Time Around," finds Tommy leading the babies "on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after his big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong."

The initial season will make its way to Nickelodeon on a later date, following its initial run on the streaming service.

Paramount+ is the service formerly known as CBS All Access. The Paramount+ price starts at $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising with the on-demand content, or $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of most of the advertising. In June, the $5.99-a-month option will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month option that loses the ability to stream your local CBS affiliate.

In addition to a host of new children's content, Paramount+ also is home to a wealth of new original series, as well as the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. It's also where you'll find all things Star Trek (so long as they're not part of the Kelvin timeline). You'll also get all sorts of live sports on Paramount Plus. That includes things like Champions League and NWSL soccer, regional NFL games, and more.

Paramount Plus is available on every major streaming platform. That means you can watch Paramount Plus on Roku, or you can watch Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV. It's also available on Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Chromecast and AirPlay, or on the web.