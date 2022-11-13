Meet the Tulsa King cast: who's who in the crime drama

The new Paramount Plus crime drama, Tulsa King revolves around the recently released criminal, Dwight "The General" Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Mandfredi expects to return to the New York underworld. Instead, much to his chagrin, he’s sent to Tulsa, Okla., to establish criminal connections. He quickly sets out to earn as much money as possible so that he can return home.

Created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Boardwalk Empire's Terence Winter, there's plenty of excitement surrounding Tulsa King. Especially because of the hugely impressive cast that’s involved.

Who exactly is involved in Tulsa King? Take a look below to find out.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi

Legendary screen actor Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi, a 75-year-old gangster who knows the ins-and-outs of the mob, even though he’s spent the last 25-years in prison. He uses the vast knowledge to create his own team of criminals in Tulsa.

Stallone is primarily known as the creator and star of Rocky, a character he has played in multiple films, while he's also known for his movies as John Rambo, as well as Cliffhanger, Tango and Cash, Demolition Man and The Expendables.

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage plays Stacy Beale, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent, who is tasked with tracking Manfredi after his arrival in Tulsa. It looks as though Beale grows an affinity for Manfredi that soon starts to complicate her work.

Savage has been popping up in major comedies for several years now. Not only has she had roles in Step Brothers, Veep, Party Down, Modern Family, The League, Drunk History and Curb Your Enthusiasm, she also created and starred in her own sitcom, I’m Sorry.

Martin Starr as Bohdi

Actor and comedian Martin Starr plays Bohdi, a relaxed and carefree owner of the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary. Unfortunately for Bohdi this is the first dispensary that Dwight drives past after arriving in the city and he soon insists that he joins them as a partner. Bohdi doesn’t have a choice in the matter.

After making a name for himself in Freaks and Geeks, Starr has appeared in Silicon Valley, Party Down, Knocked Up and, most recently, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Jay Will as Tyson

The cab driver that Dwight uses at Tulsa airport, Tyson is soon hired to be his personal driver. Quick-thinking and funny, but nowhere near as tough as he thinks he is, Tyson soon builds a close relationship with Dwight as he shows him the ropes around Tulsa.

Will has starred in episodes of Evil and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Max Casella as Armand Truisi

A criminal with ties to the Invernizzi family, Armand is very shocked to see Dwight when he arrives in Tulsa. Especially since he has big ambitions of his own.

Casella originally shot to recognition thanks to his main role in Doogie Howser, M.D., while he has since gone on to appear in The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, Vinyl and Ray Donovan.

Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi

The new boss of the Invernizzi crime family, Chickie immediately comes into conflict with Dwight after he orders him to go to Tulsa.

Lombardozzi has featured in many acclaimed shows in the last 15 years, including The Wire, Ray Donovan and The Deuce.

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Another member of the Invernizzi crime family, he works closely with Chickie and has been described as his henchman. He also seemingly has a major issue with Dwight.

Piazza played Lucky Luciano in Boardwalk Empire and Tommy DeVito in Clint Eastwood's adaptation of Jersey Boys.

AC Peterson as Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi

Chickie’s ailing and fragile father, Pete is the former mob boss of the Invernizzi crime family, who was in charge when Dwight was sent to prison. He’s since promoted Chickie to run the family.

Peterson has starred in the likes of Narc, Shanghai Noon, Shooter and Olympus.

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund portrays Mitchel Keller, a former bull-rider from Oklahoma. After being forced to retire early from the profession due to injuries, he struggled with addiction. Mitch now owns a bar in Tulsa, which Dwight frequents, leading the pair to become confidants.

Born in Minnesota, and then partly raised in Arizona, Hedlund has appeared in the films Troy, Friday Night Lights, Torn: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis, Mudbound and Triple Frontier.

Dana Delany as Margaret

An insanely wealthy and hugely powerful equestrian, Margaret owns the huge local horse farm and animal preserve. This means that she is very useful with guns. As a member of the Annie Oakley Society, she’s able to assert her dominance and influence.

Delany made her breakthrough in the ABC drama China Beach, which landed her two Emmy Awards for Lead Actress, while she’s also starred in Tombstone, Light Sleeper and Desperate Housewives.

Tulsa King streams exclusively on Paramount Plus.