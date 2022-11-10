Is Tulsa King connected to Yellowstone?

The Sheridan-verse is expanding, as the prolific TV creator Taylor Sheridan is behind the new Paramount Plus original series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and Yellowstone, a well-established hit on TV. But are the worlds of the two shows connected in any way outside of the man behind them?

Tulsa King follows Dwight "The General" Manfreid, played by Stallone, a long-time mafia member who has just served 25 years in prison to protect his boss. Expecting to be rewarded for his loyalty, Dwight is surprised to be sent to Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may no longer have his best interest in mind, Dwight works to establish his own crew of unlikely characters to build his own criminal empire.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone season 5 continues the story of the Duttons as they try to protect their long-held family ranch from a number of different parties that want to take it from them. This season sees John Dutton (Kevin Costner) assume a new position of power, becoming governor of Montana, in order to fight off the likes of Market Equities trying to develop on the Dutton ranch.

Is there any chance that we may see a Tulsa King/Yellowstone crossover?

Are Tulsa King and Yellowstone connected?

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

Referring to Taylor Sheridan's litany of TV projects as the Sheridan-verse admittedly makes it sound like all of the shows are connected. In some cases they are. 1883 was a Yellowstone prequel series that told the story of the Duttons who founded the Yellowstone ranch, while 1923 is another Yellowstone prequel that continues that story 40 years later with a new cast of characters.

However, then you have the likes of Mayor of Kingstown, which after its first season offered no tangible evidence that its story takes place in the same world as Yellowstone.

At least as of the show's premiere, that seems to also be the case of Tulsa King. There's no mention or allusion to the Duttons, Montana or anything that Yellowstone fans could call an easter egg in the opening episodes of Tulsa King.

That hasn't stopped Stallone from talking up how fun it would be to have a cameo on Yellowstone, specifically in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Check out the clip below.

Sylvester Stallone says he’s here for the ultimate #TulsaKing x #YellowstoneTV crossover alongside Kevin Costner. #ParamountPlusUK pic.twitter.com/ZN99lbuPn5June 21, 2022 See more

The interviewer is the one who poses it as a potential crossover though, as there has been no official reporting of anything like that even being in the works.

Right now, the only connection between Tulsa King and Yellowstone that we know about is they are both created by Taylor Sheridan and that they release new episodes on Sundays starting November 13.

They are going to be teaming up on November 20, however, as the first two episodes of Tulsa King are going to be shared on Paramount Network following that week's episode of Yellowstone season 5. It's a one time thing, though, as all other episodes of Tulsa King premiere on Paramount Plus.