Tulsa King season 2 episode 8 recap: Dwight and his crew are on high alert

Tulsa King season 2 episode 8, "Under New Management," kicks off at the casino, where Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) tells Tyson Mitchell (Jay Will) that if this was the real mafia he’d have grounds to take him out after he shot one of Bill Beviliqua’s (Frank Grillo) men outside his house. Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund) and Goodie (Chris Caldovino) also scold Tyson for putting their lives at risk and being so impulsive.

Tyson assumes that this means he’s kicked out of the crew. But Dwight says he’s part of the family and they’re there to protect him, no matter what, even when he’s wrong. Tyson has to stop putting them in jeopardy, though.

Bill also holds a meeting with his crew telling them that they’re going to hit Tulsa and hit them hard. He calls Dwight’s crew a bunch of misfits. Bill calls Chickie Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) and gets him up to speed with what Tyson did. As he screams that he’s going to get rid of Dwight, we see that there’s a recording device under his table. The FBI is listening in, as Chickie gives Bill his approval to kill Dwight and his crew.

Will Dwight be able to stop Bill? Who is the main target? Here’s what else happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 8.

Dwight breaks Tina’s heart

Tatiana Zappardino, Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount Plus)

Dwight tells Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) to take the kids and leave Tulsa, as he’s worried about Bill’s retaliation. Dwight thinks Tina should go back to New York. She’s disappointed that their relationship is back to what it was. Tina tells Dwight that he’s breaking her heart by pushing her away and she can’t live like this. She says she loves him, which is what makes this so hard, as Dwight starts to cry.

Dwight didn’t realize that Tina was going to leave immediately. He doesn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. Dwight tells Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) that he didn’t want Tina to go.

Dwight calls Chickie and tells him that his daughter and grandkids are going to New York. He promises that if anything happens to them, he’ll kill him. Chickie says no one is interested in his family.

Vince takes control

Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza) doesn’t believe it’s a good idea that Bill and Dwight are going to war. Whoever wins will suddenly become twice as powerful. Chickie tells Vince to stay in his lane. When he leaves, Vince tells two other members of the NY crew that it’s time to move Chickie aside. They assume that this means killing him, but Vince says there are other ways to displace Chickie.

Vince tells Chickie that there have been conversations with the other mafia families. They’re going to make some changes and he’s being moved aside. Chickie explodes with anger. Vince tells Chickie he’s run the family into the ground. It’s explained that revenue is drying up and he shouldn’t have sent Dwight to Tulsa. Chickie is told he lost the locker room. Vince tells Chickie that the family is under new leadership effective immediately. Chickie spits on the table, then leaves.

Tyson faces family backlash and Jimmy is hit

Dwight tells BigFoot (Ca$h Flo) to go and check out AGV Imports. Bigfoot says there’s nothing at the address, just an empty lot.

Elsewhere, Mark Mitchell (Michael Beach) asks Tyson where he was last night. Tyson lies and says he was at home. Tyson’s mother still won’t speak to Tyson. Mark says they almost lost him, they can’t lose their son. Tyson’s mother thinks they already have.

Dwight tells Bodhi (Martin Starr), Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington) and the rest of the crew that they have to close down Even Higher Plane and the casino in case Bill seeks revenge against them.

The FBI tells Dwight that Bill is planning to make an attempt on his life. Dwight says he can’t make a move on Bill because the FBI is watching him.

Bill’s crew watches Dwight’s house but they’re interrupted by Wesley (Dan Bakkedahl), who says they need a parking pass to be in the area.

Bodhi and Jimmy (Glen Gould) close and leave Even Higher Plane. As soon as they get outside, Bill’s gang shoots at them. Bodhi is unscathed, but Jimmy is hit.

Cal is pushed out

Rich Ting and Neal McDonough, Tulsa King (Image credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount Plus)

Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) tells Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) that he’s changing their agreement. Cal thinks this means he’s leaving the business. But instead, Cal is. Jackie says Cal will transfer the business to his name for $1000. Jackie’s gang points guns at Cal, as Jackie says he could easily make him disappear. Cal signs the paper.

Cal asks Bill for help dealing with Jackie, saying that they’re both in trouble. Cal wants Bill to kill Jackie before he gets too powerful, as he wants to take over Tulsa. Bill tells Cal he doesn’t have time for this right now. Cal informs Bill that it was Jackie who tried to take Dwight out. Bill says the pair are at war now because of Cal and Jackie.

Manny becomes desperate

Manny (Max Casella) meets his wife Clara (Stephanie Kurtzuba) and explains that he’s stuck between Dwight and Cal Thresher. Manny is considering going to the FBI. He wants Clara and the kids to join him. But they’re moving to Denver instead. She wants nothing to do with him. Manny erupts in anger, denting her car as she drives away.

A drunk Manny screams at Spencer (Scarlet Rose Stallone) for apparently making a mess in the stable. Margaret (Dana Delany) walks in and tells Manny to go home, saying his behavior is unacceptable. Manny calls Dwight a murderer who ruined his life. Margaret fires him and tells him to leave her property immediately.

Manny informs Cal that Dwight knows he’s been giving him information. Manny is hoping for protection. But Cal says Manny is useless to him now and he wouldn’t hire him to sweep his floors. Manny wants to borrow 5-10 grand from Cal. But Cal instead throws $100 on the ground, which Manny still picks up.

Manny leaves a phone message for his kids, telling them that they won’t be seeing him for a while, and to remember the good times they had.

As Goodie closes the casino, Manny arrives, points a gun at him, and robs hundreds of thousands of dollars from the safe, before running away.